+++ CoinShares, Europas größter Krypto ETP Emittent bringt eine neue Marke in Deutschland auf dem Markt. CoinShares physische ETNs für Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin jetzt auf Xetra vorhanden. +++-w-

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

54,76EUR
+0,18EUR
+0,33%
13:05:15
STU
29.06.2021 12:51

Covestro buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für Covestro vor den Anfang August erwarteten Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 76 Euro belassen. Das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) des Kunststoffkonzerns dürfte - wenn auch bei sehr niedriger Vergleichsbasis - erheblich gestiegen sein gegenüber dem Vorjahreszeitraum, aber auch moderat höher ausfallen als im starken ersten Quartal, schrieb Analyst Tim Jones in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./ajx/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.06.2021 / 06:49 / GMT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
76,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
54,68 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
38,99%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
54,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,79%
Analyst Name:
Tim Jones 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

