|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
76,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
54,68 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
38,99%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
54,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
38,79%
|
Analyst Name:
Tim Jones
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
67,00 €
|12:51 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.06.21
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|21.06.21
|Covestro overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|18.05.21
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.04.21
|Covestro buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.05.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.04.21
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|19.03.21
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|24.02.21
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|27.01.21
|Covestro Sell
|UBS AG
|11.05.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|29.04.21
|Covestro Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.04.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.04.21
|Covestro Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|15.04.21
|Covestro Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|10:55 Uhr
|Symrise Hold
|10:54 Uhr
|Ryanair Outperform
|10:53 Uhr
|K+S Hold
|10:53 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|10:53 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|07:59 Uhr
|Stellantis buy
|07:52 Uhr
|Renault buy
|07:49 Uhr
|Tesla Neutral
|07:49 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|07:49 Uhr
|Daimler Neutral
|07:48 Uhr
|BMW Neutral
|07:45 Uhr
|Ryanair Neutral
|07:45 Uhr
|easyJet Neutral
|07:35 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Neutral
|07:25 Uhr
|BASF Outperform
|28.06.21
|Barclays buy
|28.06.21
|Vivendi Hold
|28.06.21
|KION GROUP Neutral
|28.06.21
|Nestlé buy
|28.06.21
|Danone Sell
|28.06.21
|Tesla Sector Perform
|28.06.21
|TUI Underperform
|28.06.21
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA overweight
|28.06.21
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Neutral
|28.06.21
|Nike buy
|28.06.21
|HORNBACH Hold
|28.06.21
|UniCredit Outperform
|28.06.21
|SUSE overweight
|28.06.21
|UBS Outperform
|28.06.21
|Vodafone Group overweight
|28.06.21
|Pernod Ricard Neutral
|28.06.21
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|28.06.21
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|28.06.21
|Telefonica Deutschland overweight
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|28.06.21
|Deutsche Telekom overweight
|28.06.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|28.06.21
|AXA overweight
|28.06.21
|Siemens buy
|28.06.21
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|28.06.21
|Valeo SA Reduce
|28.06.21
|Stellantis buy
|28.06.21
|Stabilus Reduce
|28.06.21
|TRATON Hold
|28.06.21
|Rheinmetall buy
|28.06.21
|Covestro add
|28.06.21
|Schaeffler Hold
|28.06.21
|RELX Neutral
|28.06.21
|National Grid Outperform
|28.06.21
|Porsche Hold
