DAX 15.985 +0,2%ESt50 4.351 +0,3%TDax 3.286 +0,2%Dow 33.674 +1,7%Nas 12.235 +2,3%Bitcoin 25.277 -2,2%Euro 1,1046 -0,7%Öl 77,05 +2,2%Gold 2.025 +0,4%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
TUI TUAG50 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 BASF BASF11 Allianz 840400 Deutsche Bank 514000 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Apple 865985 BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Amazon 906866 Vonovia A1ML7J Commerzbank CBK100 Plug Power A1JA81 Bayer BAY001
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Heute im Fokus Ruhiger Wochenauftakt: DAX stabil -- Jungheinrich macht mehr Gewinn -- BioNTech übertrifft im 1.Quartal Erwartungen -- Merck erhält neue Finanzchefin -- VW, adidas, adesso, WACKER CHEMIE im Fokus
Top News
Scout24-Aktie in Rot: VZBV verklagt offenbar Immoscout24
Trading Idee: SAP - Weiterer Hochlauf erwartet
Suche...
Login

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil

Covestro Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
Sparplan anlegen
40,02 EUR -0,18 EUR -0,45 %
STU
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos ohne Gebühren beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN UND GRATIS-AKTIE BEKOMMEN
Du hast schon ein Konto? Hier verknüpfen
Marktkap.7,62 Mrd. EUR KGV-25,89

WKN 606214

ISIN DE0006062144

Symbol CVVTF

UBS AG

Covestro Neutral

12:56
Teilen
Covestro Neutral

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 39 Euro belassen. Die Lagerbestände seien insgesamt nach wie vor hoch, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott am Freitagabend in einer Branchenanalyse zum ersten Quartal. Bei Covestro habe es neben Akzo Nobel, Arkema und Solvay aber den stärksten Rückgang zum Vorjahr gegeben./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 18:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 18:51 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Covestro

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
39,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
40,04 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,60%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
40,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,55%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
45,65 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

12:56 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
02.05.23 Covestro Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.23 Covestro Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
28.04.23 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
28.04.23 Covestro Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

RSS Feed
Covestro AG zu myNews hinzufügen