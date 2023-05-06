Covestro Aktie
WKN 606214
ISIN DE0006062144
Symbol CVVTF
Covestro Neutral
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 39 Euro belassen. Die Lagerbestände seien insgesamt nach wie vor hoch, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott am Freitagabend in einer Branchenanalyse zum ersten Quartal. Bei Covestro habe es neben Akzo Nobel, Arkema und Solvay aber den stärksten Rückgang zum Vorjahr gegeben./ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 18:51 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.05.2023 / 18:51 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Covestro
Passende Produkte der Société Générale
|Name
|WKN
|Laufzeit
|Cap
|Kurs
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Covestro
|SH8ABM
|15.09.2023
|39,00
|36,52
|Discountzertifikat Classic auf Covestro
|SQ4EQ0
|15.03.2024
|40,00
|35,35
Jetzt günstig traden!
Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
39,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
40,04 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,60%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
40,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,55%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
45,65 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Covestro AG
|12:56
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|02.05.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.05.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Baader Bank
|28.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.04.23
|Covestro Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|02.03.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|08.02.23
|Covestro Reduce
|Baader Bank
|09.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.11.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.21
|Covestro Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:56
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|28.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.04.23
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG