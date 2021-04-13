  • Suche
Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

56,92EUR
-2,56EUR
-4,30%
15:00:28
STU
14.04.2021 14:11

Covestro overweight (Barclays Capital)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat Covestro nach vorläufigen Zahlen sowie einer Ausblicksanhebung auf "Overweight" mit einem Kursziel von 68 Euro belassen. Die Mitte der neuen Jahreszielspanne für das operative Ergebnis (Ebitda) liege zehn Prozent über der Konsensschätzung, wogegen die Kennziffer für das erste Quartal die Erwartungen knapp verfehlt habe, schrieb Analyst Sebastian Satz in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die jüngst unterdurchschnittliche Kursentwicklung der Aktie dürfte sich umkehren und die Analystenschätzungen sollten deutlich steigen./gl/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 23:15 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / 04:30 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro overweight

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
68,00 €
Rating jetzt:
overweight		 Kurs*:
57,56 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
56,92 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,47%
Analyst Name:
Sebastian Satz 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
67,00 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

14:31 Uhr Covestro Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
14:11 Uhr Covestro overweight Barclays Capital
13:56 Uhr Covestro Sell UBS AG
10:41 Uhr Covestro kaufen Independent Research GmbH
10:26 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

19.05.20
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+17,71%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,71%
Ø Kursziel: 67,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
50
55
60
65
70
75
Jefferies & Company Inc.
70,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
76,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
66,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
65,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
65,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
75,00 €
Baader Bank
72,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
68,00 €
Barclays Capital
68,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
61,00 €
UBS AG
51,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +17,71%
Ø Kursziel: 67,00
alle Covestro AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:50 Uhr Sanofi overweight
13:45 Uhr SAP buy
13:43 Uhr Covestro Halten
13:37 Uhr United Parcel Service Outperform
13:33 Uhr SAP buy
13:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
13:26 Uhr HeidelbergCement Neutral
13:26 Uhr RATIONAL Underperform
13:25 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
13:25 Uhr VINCI overweight
13:24 Uhr Covestro overweight
13:24 Uhr Fraport Neutral
13:24 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
13:23 Uhr GEA Sector Perform
13:21 Uhr Siemens Outperform
13:20 Uhr LOréal overweight
13:19 Uhr Henkel vz. Outperform
13:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Outperform
13:14 Uhr Zalando buy
13:14 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
13:12 Uhr Boeing Neutral
13:12 Uhr Henkel vz. overweight
13:11 Uhr Apple overweight
13:09 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Neutral
13:08 Uhr Givaudan buy
13:07 Uhr Covestro Sell
13:04 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
13:04 Uhr Siltronic Neutral
13:03 Uhr Infineon buy
13:03 Uhr Dialog Semiconductor Neutral
13:03 Uhr ASML NV Neutral
13:01 Uhr Deutsche Post overweight
13:00 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
12:52 Uhr Salzgitter buy
12:52 Uhr Klöckner buy
12:52 Uhr ArcelorMittal buy
12:51 Uhr thyssenkrupp buy
12:46 Uhr voestalpine Hold
12:37 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:37 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:36 Uhr Air Liquide buy
12:33 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
12:26 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
12:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
12:25 Uhr easyJet Outperform
12:24 Uhr CRH Sell
12:22 Uhr HeidelbergCement Sell
12:17 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
12:17 Uhr BHP Group buy
12:17 Uhr Stabilus buy

