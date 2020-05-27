|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Covestro
|CL27YD
|6,62
|Best Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Covestro
|CL264E
|8,19
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux
|Kursziel:
28,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Reduce
|Kurs*:
35,19 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-20,43%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
34,89 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-19,75%
|
Analyst Name:
Christian Faitz
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,29 €
|13:36 Uhr
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|12:31 Uhr
|Covestro Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:21 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.05.20
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.20
|Covestro neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:36 Uhr
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|12:31 Uhr
|Covestro Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11:21 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|27.05.20
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.20
|Covestro neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|13:36 Uhr
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|11:21 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.05.20
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|14.05.20
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.05.20
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|12:31 Uhr
|Covestro Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.02.20
|Covestro Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Covestro Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.01.20
|Covestro Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.19
|Covestro Reduce
|HSBC
|27.05.20
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.05.20
|Covestro neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
|18.05.20
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|Covestro Hold
|HSBC
|11.05.20
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:18 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Sell
|13:06 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Hold
|12:54 Uhr
|LPKF Laser Electronics buy
|12:53 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|12:52 Uhr
|Bertrandt Hold
|12:51 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Halten
|12:49 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|12:49 Uhr
|Covestro add
|12:42 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|12:40 Uhr
|MS Industrie Kaufen
|12:37 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:35 Uhr
|Renault Neutral
|12:32 Uhr
|RELX Neutral
|12:25 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Sanofi overweight
|12:16 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse Neutral
|12:14 Uhr
|HORNBACH buy
|11:54 Uhr
|Instone Real Estate Group buy
|11:53 Uhr
|TLG IMMOBILIEN buy
|11:52 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain buy
|11:52 Uhr
|Bertrandt Reduce
|11:52 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Hold
|11:50 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|11:50 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11:49 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|11:49 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Reduce
|11:46 Uhr
|LANXESS Reduce
|11:45 Uhr
|Covestro Reduce
|11:44 Uhr
|Evonik Reduce
|11:40 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Reduce
|11:39 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Reduce
|11:26 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|11:25 Uhr
|Varta buy
|11:17 Uhr
|UniDevice Kaufen
|11:03 Uhr
|CANCOM buy
|10:52 Uhr
|Vonovia overweight
|10:48 Uhr
|1&1 Drillisch Neutral
|10:46 Uhr
|Infineon overweight
|10:38 Uhr
|Drägerwerk buy
|10:38 Uhr
|NORMA Group buy
|10:35 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|10:34 Uhr
|Diageo buy
|10:32 Uhr
|Tesla buy
|10:29 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|10:23 Uhr
|GEA Neutral
|10:22 Uhr
|easyJet Outperform
|10:20 Uhr
|GEA overweight
|10:19 Uhr
|Deutsche Post overweight
|09:38 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|09:06 Uhr
|A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S (B) Sell
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan