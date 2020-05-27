FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat Covestro von "Hold" auf "Reduce" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 29 auf 28 Euro gesenkt. Der Kunststoffkonzern leide massiv unter der Corona-Krise und dem daraus resultierenden Nachfrageeinbruch, schrieb Analyst Christian Faitz in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er schraubte seine Gewinnerwartungen weiter zurück./ag/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



