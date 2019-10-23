|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Fresenius
|ST9WGG
|13,91
|Endlos Turbo auf Fresenius
|ST9JZD
|13,48
|Unternehmen:
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
43,18 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,43%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
43,31 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+20,06%
|Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
57,16 EUR
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|HSBC
|17.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.09.2019
|Fresenius SECo buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.08.2019
|Fresenius SECo overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.08.2019
|Fresenius SECo buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Neutral
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Equal weight
|Barclays Capital
|17.10.2019
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|HSBC
|30.09.2019
|Fresenius SECo Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|18.09.2019
|Fresenius SECo Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|07.12.2018
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|UBS AG
|08.11.2018
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|UBS AG
|30.10.2018
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|UBS AG
|17.09.2018
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|UBS AG
|06.08.2018
|Fresenius SECo Sell
|UBS AG
