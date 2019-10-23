finanzen.net
Trading Masters - Das Börsenspiel des Jahres +++ Preise im Wert von über 100.000  +++ Exklusive Trader-Schulungen +++ Kostenlos teilnehmen! -w-

Fresenius Aktie WKN: 578560 / ISIN: DE0005785604

43,23EUR
+0,69EUR
+1,62%
18:45:14
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
23.10.2019 16:01
Bewerten
(0)

Fresenius SECo buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fresenius SE von 53 auf 52 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das niedrigere Kursziel resultiere aus einer angepassten Bewertung des Gesundheitsdienstleisters, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen dürfte der Fokus zum Einen auf den Geschäften der Ernährungssparte Kabi in Nordamerika liegen und zum Anderen auf der Kliniksparte Helios./bek/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 13:35 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Fresenius
Long
ST9WGG13,91
0,32
Endlos Turbo auf Fresenius
Long
ST9JZD13,48
0,32
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: ST9WGG, ST9JZD. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Fresenius SECo buy

Unternehmen:
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
52,00 EUR
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
43,18 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
+20,43%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
43,31 EUR		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+20,06%
Analyst Name:
Veronika Dubajova		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
57,16 EUR
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
16:01 UhrFresenius SECo buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.10.2019Fresenius SECo NeutralCredit Suisse Group
18.10.2019Fresenius SECo Equal weightBarclays Capital
17.10.2019Fresenius SECo HoldHSBC
17.10.2019Fresenius SECo overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
16:01 UhrFresenius SECo buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
17.10.2019Fresenius SECo overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.09.2019Fresenius SECo buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.08.2019Fresenius SECo overweightJP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.08.2019Fresenius SECo buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.10.2019Fresenius SECo NeutralCredit Suisse Group
18.10.2019Fresenius SECo Equal weightBarclays Capital
17.10.2019Fresenius SECo HoldHSBC
30.09.2019Fresenius SECo Equal-WeightMorgan Stanley
18.09.2019Fresenius SECo HoldJefferies & Company Inc.
07.12.2018Fresenius SECo SellUBS AG
08.11.2018Fresenius SECo SellUBS AG
30.10.2018Fresenius SECo SellUBS AG
17.09.2018Fresenius SECo SellUBS AG
06.08.2018Fresenius SECo SellUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.) nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (St.)

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
22.10.19
Börse 15.45 Uhr: Aktie von Fresenius Medical Care stürzt ab (ARD)
22.10.19
Fresenius Medical Care rauscht ans DAX-Ende: Was ist da los? (Der Aktionär)
21.10.19
Mögliche Korruption: Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt gegen Fresenius-Mitarbeiter (Spiegel Online)
21.10.19
Fresenius Medical Care: Das klingt überhaupt nicht gut... (Der Aktionär)
21.10.19
Korruption bei Dialyse-Zentren: Justiz ermittelt gegen Fresenius-Mitarbeiter (N-TV)
21.10.19
Staatsanwaltschaft ermittelt wegen Korruption: Fresenius Medical Care nun auch im Visier der deutschen Behörden (manager magazin online)
20.10.19
Fresenius-Bestechungsgelder für Ärzte? (Tagesschau)
16.10.19
Fresenius-Aktien testen Abwärtstrend seit Mai (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Fresenius News
RSS Feed
Fresenius zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Marktausblick

TV-Börsenexperte Markus Koch und die Wertpapierprofis von DJE Kapital nehmen am Donnerstag um 18 Uhr die Kapitalmärkte unter die Lupe. Sie verraten Ihnen, wie Sie sich als Anleger jetzt positionieren sollten. Hier kostenlos anmelden

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Fresenius Aktie

+32,22%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,22%
Ø Kursziel: 57,16
Anzahl:
Buy: 10
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
75
80
Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
72 
CFRA
45 
Bernstein Research
76,50 
Kepler Cheuvreux
62 
UBS AG
46 
Warburg Research
65 
Deutsche Bank AG
65 
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
58 
Independent Research GmbH
51 
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
74,80 
Jefferies & Company Inc.
43 
Morgan Stanley
50 
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
58,40 
HSBC
52 
Barclays Capital
51 
Credit Suisse Group
50 
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
52 
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +32,22%
Ø Kursziel: 57,16
alle Fresenius Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

18:01 UhrSAP SE Halten
18:01 UhrSAP SE Halten
16:41 UhrCarl Zeiss Meditec Hold
16:01 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
16:01 UhrFresenius SECo buy
15:51 UhrContinental overweight
14:41 UhrSoftware Halten
14:36 UhrSartorius vz Hold
13:21 UhrContinental Halten
13:21 UhrSoftware neutral
12:16 UhrContinental Neutral
12:11 UhrSAP SE Halten
12:11 UhrSAP SE Halten
12:11 UhrContinental Hold
12:01 UhrContinental Halten
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
11:56 UhrWirecard buy
11:51 UhrFresenius Medical Care buy
11:51 UhrWirecard Neutral
11:51 UhrWirecard Neutral
11:51 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:51 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:41 UhrSoftware buy
11:41 UhrWirecard buy
11:41 UhrWirecard buy
11:36 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:36 UhrSAP SE Neutral
11:36 UhrDeutsche Post Sector Perform
11:06 UhrDaimler Sell
11:06 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
11:06 UhrBMW Neutral
08:36 UhrSoftware Hold
08:36 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
22.10.19adidas Underweight
22.10.19Continental Hold
22.10.19Continental Sector Perform
22.10.19Continental Underweight
22.10.19Sartorius vz Hold
22.10.19SAP SE overweight
22.10.19SAP SE overweight

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Rohstoffe in in KW 42 2019.
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 42 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Bundesregierung erlaubt anscheinend Huawei-Technik bei Aufbau des 5G-Netzes. Was halten Sie davon?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
17:59 Uhr
DAX schließt im Plus -- Boeing-Gewinn bricht um die Hälfte ein -- KWS Saat will Wachstum anreiben -- Softbank übernimmt WeWork -- Wirecard, Texas Instruments im Fokus
Startups
18:41 Uhr
Deutsche Startups erhalten Investitionen in Rekordhöhe
Aktie im Fokus
18:34 Uhr
Robert Shiller: Rezession verschiebt sich dank Trump noch um Jahre
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
Deutsche Bank AG514000
BASFBASF11
Deutsche Telekom AG555750
NEL ASAA0B733
CommerzbankCBK100
Infineon AG623100
Microsoft Corp.870747
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
Amazon906866
Volkswagen (VW) AG Vz.766403
PowerCell Sweden ABA14TK6
BayerBAY001