NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Fresenius SE von 53 auf 52 Euro gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Das niedrigere Kursziel resultiere aus einer angepassten Bewertung des Gesundheitsdienstleisters, schrieb Analystin Veronika Dubajova in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Quartalszahlen dürfte der Fokus zum Einen auf den Geschäften der Ernährungssparte Kabi in Nordamerika liegen und zum Anderen auf der Kliniksparte Helios./bek/mis



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.10.2019 / 13:35 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



