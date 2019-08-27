|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Papa John`s International Inc.
|Analyst:
BTIG Research
|Kursziel:
54,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
42,26 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
48,00 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|27.08.2019
|Papa John`s International Buy
|BTIG Research
|15.08.2018
|Papa John`s International Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.08.2018
|Papa John`s International Sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.07.2018
|Papa John`s International Sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|18.12.2017
|Papa John`s International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.08.2019
|Papa John`s International Buy
|BTIG Research
|15.08.2018
|Papa John`s International Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|24.10.2017
|Papa John`s International Buy
|BTIG Research
|03.10.2017
|Papa John`s International Hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|08.01.2015
|Papa John`s International Outperform
|Telsey Advisory Group
|18.12.2017
|Papa John`s International Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18.04.2011
|Papa John`s International hold
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|03.05.2005
|Update Papa John`s International Inc.: Neutral
|Oppenheimer
|08.08.2018
|Papa John`s International Sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.07.2018
|Papa John`s International Sell
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
