Volvo Car Aktie

3,81 EUR +0,01 EUR +0,13 %
STU
45,01 SEK +2,09 SEK +4,87 %
BTE
Marktkap.10,96 Mrd. EUR KGV9,21

WKN A3C5QN

ISIN SE0016844831

Symbol VLVOF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Volvo Car Neutral

15:11
Volvo Car Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Volvo Cars nach einem Vor-Ort-Besuch in China auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 50 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Das Forschungs- und Entwicklungscenter in Shanghai sei nach Göteborg das weltweit größte des schwedischen Autobauers, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe hervorragende Einblicke in das Rollout der gesamten Produktfamilie des Konzerns erhalten. Der nächste Kurstreiber für die Aktie dürfte ihm zufolge der Kapitalmarkttag am 11. Juni sein./ck/tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2023 / 18:52 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.06.2023 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Volvo Car Neutral

Unternehmen:
Volvo Car		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
50,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
3,61 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
45,01 SEK		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
44,50 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

