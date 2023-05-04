Volvo Car Aktie
WKN A3C5QN
ISIN SE0016844831
Symbol VLVOF
Volvo Car Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Volvo Cars nach einem Vor-Ort-Besuch in China auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 50 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Das Forschungs- und Entwicklungscenter in Shanghai sei nach Göteborg das weltweit größte des schwedischen Autobauers, schrieb Analyst Jose Asumendi in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Er habe hervorragende Einblicke in das Rollout der gesamten Produktfamilie des Konzerns erhalten. Der nächste Kurstreiber für die Aktie dürfte ihm zufolge der Kapitalmarkttag am 11. Juni sein./ck/tav
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.06.2023 / 18:52 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 07.06.2023 / 00:15 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: photofriday/ shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: Volvo Car Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Volvo Car
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
50,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
3,61 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
45,01 SEK
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jose Asumendi
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
44,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
