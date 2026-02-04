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Director/PDMR Shareholding

19.06.26 15:05 Uhr
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-Jun-2026 / 14:05 GMT/BST

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

 

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (PDMRs) and persons closely associated (PCAs)

 

1       

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)  

Name

Ben Wilkinson

2       

Reason for the notification

a)  

Position / status

Chief Executive Officer

b)  

Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification

3       

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)  

Name

Molten Ventures plc

b)  

LEI

213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10

4       

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)  

Description of financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of 1p each

 

Identification Code

GB00BY7QYJ50

b)  

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)  

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£5.79082

8,589

d)  

Aggregated information

 

  • Aggregated volume

 

  • Price

 

  • Total

 

 

 

8,589

 

£5.79082

 

£49,737.35

 

 

e)  

Date of the transaction

19 June 2026

f)   

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange (XLON)

 

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc

Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)

 

+44 (0)20 7931 8800

 cosec@molten.vc

 

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is one of Europe's leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors - Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health - with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification

unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.

For further details, please visit:
https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 432612
EQS News ID: 2350236

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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