Director/PDMR Shareholding
Werte in diesem Artikel
|
Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Werbung
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC
(“Molten Ventures” or the “Company”)
Werbung
Grant of Options to Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibility (“PDMR”)
Molten Ventures PLC (LSE: GROW) announces that options (the “Options”) over a total of 542,764 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 1p each have been awarded to certain PDMRs of the Company pursuant to the Company’s 2026 Long-Term Incentive Plan (“2026 LTIP”) and 2026 Deferred Bonus Plan (“2026 DBP”), as set out below.
2026 LTIP
Werbung
2026 DBP
The Options awarded under the 2026 LTIP have an exercise price of 1p each. Core Awards (representing 125% of salary) are subject to an underpin condition based on the financial health and sustainability of the business and the absence of any material conduct or reputational event.
Outperformance Awards (representing 62.5% of salary) are subject to a TSR performance condition comprising: (i) an absolute TSR condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring TSR growth of at least 20% over the three-year assessment period; and (ii) a relative TSR ranking condition (50% of the Outperformance Award), requiring the Company to rank in the upper quartile of the FTSE 250 (excluding mining, energy and extraction companies) over the same period.
Both conditions are measured over the three financial years FY2027, FY2028 and FY2029, with vesting on 16 June 2029. LTIP Awards are subject to a two-year holding period following vesting, with a normal release date of 16 June 2031. Further details of the 2026 LTIP are set out in the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2026, published on 9 June 2026 (available at www.moltenventures.com).
The Options awarded under the 2026 DBP have an exercise price of 1p each and represent the deferred element of the annual bonus for FY2026, calculated at 90% of maximum opportunity. The DBP Awards are not subject to further performance conditions but are subject to the rules of the 2026 DBP including malus and clawback provisions. DBP Awards vest on 25 June 2029 with no holding period.
The notification set out in the Annex below, made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Options awarded.
ANNEX
Enquiries
About Molten Ventures
Molten Ventures is one of Europe’s leading venture capital firms, developing and investing in high-growth technology companies. It invests across four core sectors — Enterprise & SaaS, AI, Deeptech & Hardware, Consumer Technology, and Digital Health — with a team of highly experienced partners continuously seeking new opportunities across these domains.
Listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GROW), Molten Ventures offers public market investors access to a portfolio of fast-growing technology businesses, providing liquidity and diversification unavailable in traditional venture structures. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over £1 billion of capital and realised more than £750 million as at 31 March 2026.
For further details, please visit: https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|GB00BY7QYJ50
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|GROW
|LEI Code:
|213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
|Sequence No.:
|437573
|EQS News ID:
|2372070
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Ausgewählte Hebelprodukte auf Draper Esprit
Mit Knock-outs können spekulative Anleger überproportional an Kursbewegungen partizipieren. Wählen Sie einfach den gewünschten Hebel und wir zeigen Ihnen passende Open-End Produkte auf Draper Esprit
Der Hebel muss zwischen 2 und 20 liegen
Aktuelle Draper Esprit Aktie News
Draper Esprit Analysen
Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Draper Esprit nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.
Alle: Alle Empfehlungen
Keine Analysen gefunden.