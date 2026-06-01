London, UK, 24 June 2026

Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT)

Wer­bung Wer­bung

Edison issues report on SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (LSE: SEIT)

SDCL Efficiency Income Trust (SEIT) published a circular setting out the proposed managed wind-down and a general meeting for 10 July 2026. Shareholders are being asked to approve three resolutions: adoption of a wind-down Investment Objective and Policy, cancellation of the share premium account to create further distributable reserves and removal of the Continuation Vote provisions. Resolution 1 is an ordinary resolution, while Resolutions 2 and 3 are special resolutions; Resolution 3 is conditional on Resolution 1. The share premium cancellation also requires court sanction. If approved, SEIT will stop making new investments outside the existing portfolio and focus on orderly realisations, balancing timely cash returns and value. Proceeds will reduce borrowings before cash is returned. The board will not declare a fourth interim dividend for FY26 and will suspend interim dividends, except as required to maintain investment trust status.

Click here to read the full report.

Wer­bung Wer­bung

All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website

www.edisongroup.com

Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison’s reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.

For more information, please contact Edison:

enquiries@edisongroup.com

+44 (0)20 3077 5700

Connect with Edison on:

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/

X www.x.com/edison_inv_res

YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv