EQS-Adhoc: BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

EQS-Ad-hoc: BB Biotech AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report



23-Oct-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

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The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

October 23, 2026

BB Biotech AG publishes its interim report

BB Biotech AG (ISIN CH0038389992) today published its interim report as at September 30, 2026, which covers the results of its business activities for the first nine months of 2026.

Based on the consolidated accounts of BB Biotech AG, net profit for the period ended September 30, 2026, amounted to CHF 605 mn (profit of CHF 106 mn in the same period 2025). In the third quarter a net profit of CHF 175 mn (profit of CHF 448 mn in the corresponding period of the previous year) was incurred. For an investment company, the reported profit reflects the performance of the stocks that it holds in its portfolio.

Werbung

BB Biotech AG’s interim report as at September 30, 2026, is available under www.bbbiotech.com.

For further information:

Bellevue Asset Management AG, Theaterstrasse 12, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland, tel. +41 44 267 67 00

Head BB Biotech Team

Dr. Christian Koch

Head Investor Relations

Werbung

ir@bbbiotech.com

Rachael Burri, rbu@bellevue.ch

Media Relations

Fabienne Tresch, ftr@bellevue.ch

www.bbbiotech.com



Company profile

BB Biotech AG is an investment company with its registered office in Schaffhausen/Switzerland and listed on the Swiss and German stock exchanges. It has invested in innovative drug developers headquartered primarily in the US and Western Europe. BB Biotech AG is one of the world’s largest investors in this sector. The competent Board of Directors with its long-standing experience set the investment strategy and guidelines. Investment decisions are taken by the experienced investment management team of Bellevue Asset Management AG based on their extensive investment research.