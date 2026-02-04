Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)

Holding(s) in Company



27-May-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST



Wer­bung Wer­bung TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN Wer­bung Wer­bung GB00BY7QYJ50 Issuer Name MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Wer­bung Wer­bung UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington Country of registered office (if applicable) United States 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 26-May-2026 6. Date on which Issuer notified 27-May-2026 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation . % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A) % of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.083675 11.587011 11.670686 20301596 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 0.024105 11.992091 12.016196 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 8A. Voting rights attached to shares Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible) Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) % of direct voting rights (DTR5.1) % of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00BY7QYJ50 145556 0.083675 Sub Total 8.A 145556 0.083675% 8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 55780 0.032066 Sub Total 8.B1 55780 0.032066% 8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Swaps 11/12/2026 n/a Cash 4165880 2.394820 Swaps 15/04/2027 n/a Cash 303736 0.174607 Swaps 15/10/2027 n/a Cash 45290 0.026036 Swaps 20/09/2027 n/a Cash 1034918 0.594939 Swaps 15/03/2028 n/a Cash 28288 0.016262 Swaps 23/02/2027 n/a Cash 1440000 0.827806 Swaps 06/01/2027 n/a Cash 1619648 0.931080 Swaps 02/04/2027 n/a Cash 3676220 2.113332 Swaps 05/05/2027 n/a Cash 3433048 1.973541 Swaps 09/06/2026 n/a Cash 1532908 0.881216 Swaps 09/03/2028 n/a Cash 766454 0.440608 Swaps 15/06/2026 n/a Cash 3954 0.002273 Swaps 15/09/2026 n/a Cash 24641 0.014165 Swaps 29/01/2027 n/a Cash 6728 0.003868 Swaps 31/03/2027 n/a Cash 4168 0.002396 Swaps 31/07/2026 n/a Cash 1211994 0.696733 Swaps 26/06/2026 n/a Cash 688000 0.395507 Swaps 19/04/2027 n/a Cash 94382 0.054257 Swaps 30/11/2026 n/a Cash 1444 0.000830 Swaps 30/06/2026 n/a Cash 2162 0.001243 Swaps 29/12/2026 n/a Cash 1278 0.000735 Swaps 09/09/2027 n/a Cash 1789 0.001028 Swaps 29/10/2027 n/a Cash 13330 0.007663 Sub Total 8.B2 20100260 11.554945% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation 2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) Ultimate controlling person Name of controlled undertaking % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Bank of America Corporation Bank of America, National Association 6.021091 6.021091% Bank of America Corporation Merrill Lynch International 4.662033 4.745709% Bank of America Corporation BofA Securities Europe SA 10. In case of proxy voting Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional Information 12. Date of Completion 27-May-2026 13. Place Of Completion London, United Kingdom

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