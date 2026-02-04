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Holding(s) in Company

27.05.26 18:50 Uhr
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Draper Esprit PLC
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Molten Ventures Plc (GROW)
Holding(s) in Company

27-May-2026 / 17:50 GMT/BST

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Issuer Details

ISIN

GB00BY7QYJ50

Issuer Name

MOLTEN VENTURES PLC

UK or Non-UK Issuer

UK

2. Reason for Notification

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name

Bank of America Corporation

City of registered office (if applicable)

Wilmington

Country of registered office (if applicable)

United States

4. Details of the shareholder

Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above

 

City of registered office (if applicable)

 

Country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

26-May-2026

6. Date on which Issuer notified

27-May-2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

.

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

0.083675

11.587011

11.670686

20301596

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

0.024105

11.992091

12.016196

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)

Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)

% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)

GB00BY7QYJ50

 

145556

 

0.083675

Sub Total 8.A

145556

0.083675%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted

% of voting rights

Right to Recall

n/a

n/a

55780

0.032066

Sub Total 8.B1

 

55780

0.032066%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/conversion period

Physical or cash settlement

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

Swaps

11/12/2026

n/a

Cash

4165880

2.394820

Swaps

15/04/2027

n/a

Cash

303736

0.174607

Swaps

15/10/2027

n/a

Cash

45290

0.026036

Swaps

20/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1034918

0.594939

Swaps

15/03/2028

n/a

Cash

28288

0.016262

Swaps

23/02/2027

n/a

Cash

1440000

0.827806

Swaps

06/01/2027

n/a

Cash

1619648

0.931080

Swaps

02/04/2027

n/a

Cash

3676220

2.113332

Swaps

05/05/2027

n/a

Cash

3433048

1.973541

Swaps

09/06/2026

n/a

Cash

1532908

0.881216

Swaps

09/03/2028

n/a

Cash

766454

0.440608

Swaps

15/06/2026

n/a

Cash

3954

0.002273

Swaps

15/09/2026

n/a

Cash

24641

0.014165

Swaps

29/01/2027

n/a

Cash

6728

0.003868

Swaps

31/03/2027

n/a

Cash

4168

0.002396

Swaps

31/07/2026

n/a

Cash

1211994

0.696733

Swaps

26/06/2026

n/a

Cash

688000

0.395507

Swaps

19/04/2027

n/a

Cash

94382

0.054257

Swaps

30/11/2026

n/a

Cash

1444

0.000830

Swaps

30/06/2026

n/a

Cash

2162

0.001243

Swaps

29/12/2026

n/a

Cash

1278

0.000735

Swaps

09/09/2027

n/a

Cash

1789

0.001028

Swaps

29/10/2027

n/a

Cash

13330

0.007663

Sub Total 8.B2

 

20100260

11.554945%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate controlling person

Name of controlled undertaking

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Bank of America Corporation

Bank of America, National Association

 

6.021091

6.021091%

Bank of America Corporation

Merrill Lynch International

 

4.662033

4.745709%

Bank of America Corporation

BofA Securities Europe SA

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

 

The number and % of voting rights held

 

The date until which the voting rights will be held

 

11. Additional Information

 

12. Date of Completion

27-May-2026

13. Place Of Completion

London, United Kingdom


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: GROW
LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10
Sequence No.: 428864
EQS News ID: 2334568

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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