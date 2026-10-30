Q3 2026 production results
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Solidcore Resources plc (Solidcore or the Company) reports production results for the third quarter ended 30 September 2026.
“Our operations continue to deliver stable results, and we remain on track to meet our full-year production guidance. We are also making significant progress in releasing accumulated concentrate inventories, which is expected to support stronger sales and robust cash flow generation towards the year-end. In parallel, we achieved an important milestone in our strategic development with the Board’s approval of the Syrymbet tin project, marking a key step towards diversifying our portfolio and expanding our long-term growth opportunities”, said Vitaly Nesis, CEO of Solidcore Resources plc.
HIGHLIGHTS
Werbung
PRODUCTION RESULTS
About Solidcore
Solidcore Resources is a leading gold producer registered in AIFC, Kazakhstan, and listed on AIX. Solidcore operates two producing gold mines in Kazakhstan and is developing two growth projects: Ertis POX, a state-of-the-art gold concentrate processing hub, and Syrymbet, one of the largest undeveloped tin deposits globally. The Company is also pursuing greenfield exploration projects in Oman and Japan.
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FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements”. These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words “targets”, “believes”, “expects”, “aims”, “intends”, “will”, “may”, “anticipates”, “would”, “could” or “should” or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company’s control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company’s present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company’s actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.
Quarterly production at Kyzyl increased by 21% y-o-y to 104 Koz as the Company continued to reduce concentrate inventories through toll-processing at Kazakhmys and Amursk POX. For the first nine months of 2026, dore production at Kazakhmys and POX contributed 82 Koz and 108 Koz to total production, respectively. Dore production at third-party POX lowered by 28% y-o-y on the back of temporary customs-related shipment delays in July 2026 as well as higher base of Q3 2025 when processing resumed after 6-month disruption.
Gold in concentrate increased by 25% reflecting a planned increase in gold grade of ore mined.
Stripping volumes decreased due to the gradual scaling-down of open-pit mining operations. The Company plans to begin underground ore mining in 2030. Ore mined remained stable y-o-y in Q3 and 9M.
VARVARA
At Varvara, Q3 and 9M production increased by 9% and 14% y-o-y to 44 and 132 Koz, respectively, mainly due to higher grades of third-party and Komar ores at the leaching circuit.
The flotation circuit recorded a decline in production, reflecting lower processing volumes attributable to the depletion of Varvara's high-copper-grade reserves within the current pit. The plant processed mainly third-party material with higher grades, which increased the average grade at the circuit.
DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS
The Board of Directors has made the final investment decision on the project. Construction will run until H2 2029. The project is expected to produce approximately 6 Kt of tin and 4 Kt of copper per year on average over its 10-year mine life.
SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY
In the reporting quarter, no fatalities were recorded among employees or contractors, and no work-related injuries were recorded among contractors. In September, seven work-related injuries were recorded among the Company’s employees: a road traffic accident occurred while Varvara employees were being transported to work. Seven Varvara employees sustained injuries; under the GRI classification, none of these are categorised as high-consequence work-related injuries. As of the reporting date, five of the Company’s employees have since returned to their duties, while two remain on medical leave – they are recovering and their health is not at risk. The Company’s contractors did not sustain any work-related injuries.
A special investigation commission was created and it has been concluded that the accident was caused by human error on the part of the transport contractor’s employee as the bus driver performed an unsafe manoeuvre on the road. No violations of occupational health and safety (OHS) regulations by the affected employees were identified. Varvara staff is currently conducting additional engagement with contractors as well as unscheduled inspections and OHS training sessions.
Accordingly, the Q3 and 9M TRIR was 0.74 and 0.30 respectively (9M 2025: 0). Safety remains the top priority for Solidcore as we aim to maintain zero fatalities across our operations and among on-site contractors. The Company is committed to implementing initiatives that enhance health and safety conditions and will avoid work-related incidents in the future.
Starting from Q3, we have aligned the terminology used in our internal occupational health and safety (OHS) systems and public reporting with the GRI 403 standard to improve the quality of disclosure and the methodology for tracking and monitoring safety metrics. The changes are reflected in this report: LTIFR (lost-time injury frequency rate) has been updated to TRIR (total recordable work-related injuries rate), and ‘lost-time injuries’ is now referred to as ‘recordable work-related injuries’. Notwithstanding, the underlying definitions and calculation formulas remain unchanged; therefore, data from previous disclosures remain relevant and comparable with the updated figures.
In August 2026, the Company’s ISS STOXX ESG Corporate Rating has been upgraded from ‘B-’ to ‘B’ while the Company has retained its ‘Prime’ status, placing it among the industry leaders worldwide. Solidcore ranked in the top decile of the Mining & Integrated Production industry, with an overall Performance Score of 59 and a ‘Very High’ transparency level. ‘Prime’ status is granted to companies whose ESG performance meets or exceeds a sector-specific threshold. For industries such as mining, ISS STOXX applies its highest Prime threshold.
As part of voluntary afforestation initiative, the Company is completing its 2026 afforestation programme, covering 111 hectares; the total area planted to date has reached approximately 300 hectares. In total, the project entails the establishment of 487 hectares of new forest on reserve lands near the Varvara site by 2028. The first carbon units under the project will be issued after 2030 and will be used to partially offset the hard-to-abate direct emissions from Solidcore’s operations.
30/10/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.
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