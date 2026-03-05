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TABELLE/EZB Leitzinsen, Kaufprogramme, -2-

30.04.26 14:19 Uhr

Juni 2022

19-03-26 1334GMT

Dow Jones Nachrichten auf Deutsch, 19 März 2026 14:34:34

14:34:34

TABELLE/EZB Leitzinsen, Kaufprogramme, -2-

30.04.20 TLTRO3 Haupt-Refi-Satz

. Einlagensatz -50 Bp -25 Bp bis Juni 2021

12.03.20 TLTRO3 Einlagensatz

. Einlagensatz -25 Bp bis Juni 2020

12.09.19 TLTRO3

. Einlagensatz

07.03.19 TLTRO3

. Einlagensatz +10 Bp

10.03.16 TLTRO2

. Einlagensatz

22.01.15 TLTRO1

. Haupt-Refi-Satz

07.11.13 TLTRO1

. Haupt-Refi-Satz +10 Bp

==

- Quelle Daten: Europäische Zentralbank (EZB)

- Webseite: www.ecb.int/home

Legende:

APP = Asset Purchase Programme

CSPP = Corporate Securities Purchase Programme

PSPP = Public Securities Purchase Programme

ABSPP = Asset Backed Securities Purchase Programme

PEPP = Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme

LTRO = Longer-Term Refinancing Operation

TLTRO = Targeted Longer-Term Refinancing Operation

PELTRO = Pandemic Emergency Longer-Term Refinancing Operation

Bp = Basispunkte

Kontakt zum Autor: volkan.ictuerk@dowjones.com

DJG/hab

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 30, 2026 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)