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TABELLE/ISM-Index Service Mai

03.06.26 16:11 Uhr

===

. Sammel- Aktivi- Auftrags- Auftrags- Liefer-

. Index tät eingang bestand fristen

Mai 54,5 57,7 57,3 51,3 55,2

PROGNOSE 53,9

.

April 53,6 55,9 53,5 53,0 56,8

März 54,0 53,9 60,6 53,6 56,2

Februar 56,1 59,9 58,6 55,9 53,9

Januar 53,8 57,4 53,1 44,0 54,2

. Lager Beschäf- Preise Importe Export-

. bestand tigung aufträge

Mai 62,5 47,9 71,3 51,1 50,0

April 53,1 48,0 70,7 54,7 52,1

März 54,8 45,2 70,7 55,2 50,7

Februar 56,4 51,8 63,0 51,8 57,2

Januar 45,1 50,3 66,6 48,2 45,0

===

- Angaben in Punkten

- Quelle Daten: Institute for Supply Management (ISM)

- Webseite: https://www.ismworld.org/supply-management-news-and-reports/reports/ism-report-on-business/

Kontakt zum Autor: hans.bentzien@dowjones.com

DJG/hab/apo

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2026 10:12 ET (14:12 GMT)