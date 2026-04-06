TABELLE/ISM-Index Service Mai

Tradebesprechung - Was ist Lust und was ist Pflicht? (mit Michael Voigt und Jochen Schmidt)

Heute im Fokus

EU gibt grünes Licht für BASF-Verkauf an Carlyle - mit Auflagen. Apple siedelt Zentrum für App-Entwickler in Berlin an. Novo Nordisk: Wegovy-Verkaufsstart in den Emiraten. Akzo Nobel-Aktie sackt nach geplatzten Kaufplänen von Konkurrenten ab. Zalandos Bodenbildung erhält kräftigen Auftrieb durch Inditex. Deutscher Automarkt stagniert im Mai - Starke Konkurrenz durch BYD und Tesla.