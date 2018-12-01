finanzen.net
+++ Wissen Sie, dass Sie an der Börse Frankfurt den An- und Verkaufskurs einer Aktie mitgestalten können? Jetzt mehr erfahren. +++-w-

Amazon Aktie WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
Symbol: AMZN

1.645,40EUR
-3,60EUR
-0,22%
21:34:39
STU
1.855,32USD
-8,38USD
-0,45%
22:30:00
NAS
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
12.06.2019 15:16
Bewerten
(0)

Amazon Conviction Buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Amazon-Aktie nach einer Fachkonferenz des Online-Handelsginganten zum Thema Künstliche Intelligenz auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 2400 US-Dollar belassen. Auf der Veranstaltung sei ein Maß an Innovation und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit hervorgehoben worden, das sich in der aktuellen Marktbewertung der Aktie nicht widerspiegele, schrieb Analyst Heath Terry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.06.2019 / 07:14 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Anzeige

Passende Produkte der SOCIETE GENERALE

NameWKNHebelKurs
Endlos Turbo auf Amazon
Long
SR2BLE14,70
1,16
Endlos Turbo auf Amazon
Long
SR2BLF15,23
1,10
Nur 2,50  pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!

Zusammenfassung: Amazon Conviction Buy

Unternehmen:
Amazon		Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		Kursziel:
2.400,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy		Kurs*:
1.863,70 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,78%
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
1.855,32 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+29,36%
Analyst Name:
Heath Terry		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
2.194,41 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Amazon

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
15:16 UhrAmazon Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Amazon BuyPivotal Research Group
28.05.2019Amazon OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
26.04.2019Amazon BuyAegis Capital
26.04.2019Amazon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
15:16 UhrAmazon Conviction BuyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.05.2019Amazon BuyPivotal Research Group
28.05.2019Amazon OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
26.04.2019Amazon BuyAegis Capital
26.04.2019Amazon buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.09.2018Amazon HoldMorningstar
30.07.2018Amazon neutralJMP Securities LLC
13.06.2018Amazon HoldMorningstar
02.05.2018Amazon HoldMorningstar
02.02.2018Amazon neutralJMP Securities LLC
11.04.2017Whole Foods Market SellStandpoint Research
23.03.2017Whole Foods Market SellUBS AG
14.08.2015Whole Foods Market SellPivotal Research Group
04.02.2009Amazon.com sellStanford Financial Group, Inc.
26.11.2008Amazon.com ErsteinschätzungStanford Financial Group, Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Amazon nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Amazon

  • Relevant
    +
  • Alle
    +
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
Erster Platz
Studie: Amazon ist wertvollste Marke der Welt
Amazon ist erstmals auf den ersten Platz in einer jährlichen Rangliste der wertvollsten Marken der Welt vorgestoßen und hat die langjährigen Spitzenreiter Apple und Google hinter sich gelassen.
22:00 Uhr
Amazon, Apple & Co: 15 aus 100 - Mit diesen Aktien schlagen Sie den Markt! + Nel: Und jetzt? + Wirecard: Große Überraschung? + Beyond Meat: Alternativer Appetithappen (Der Aktionär)
16:56 Uhr
Amazon: Ebay-Europa-Chef für Verbot von Retourenvernichtung (Golem.de)
16:39 Uhr
Amazon, Zalando und Co.: Die Retourenrepublik (Spiegel Online)
16:30 Uhr
Blockchain: Britischer Betriebsrentenversicherer nutzt Amazon-Service (BTC-ECHO)
15:41 Uhr
Amazon-Mitarbeiter prangert harsche Arbeitsbedingungen in Österreich-Werk an (Nachrichten.at)
14:46 Uhr
Verteilzentrum - Amazon-Mitarbeiter prangert harsche Bedingungen in Austro-Niederlassung an (derStandard.at)
14:46 Uhr
Amazon-Mitarbeiter prangert Arbeitsbedingungen in Österreich-Werk an (Kleinezeitung)
14:24 Uhr
Schulze will Gesetz zu Retourenvernichtung noch im Juni vorschlagen (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Amazon News
RSS Feed
Amazon zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Amazon Aktie

+18,28%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,28%
Ø Kursziel: 2.194,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 17
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1900
2000
2100
2200
2300
2400
2500
2600
Macquarie Research
2.100 $
Jefferies & Company Inc.
2.300 $
Nomura
2.050 $
Barclays Capital
1.950 $
Morgan Stanley
2.400 $
Pivotal Research Group
1.920 $
The Benchmark Company
2.000 $
Deutsche Bank AG
2.300 $
RBC Capital Markets
2.300 $
BMO Capital Markets
2.250 $
Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
2.085 $
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
2.200 $
UBS AG
2.100 $
Credit Suisse Group
2.200 $
Aegis Capital
2.250 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
2.500 $
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2.400 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,28%
Ø Kursziel: 2.194,41
alle Amazon Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:21 UhrDaimler overweight
15:01 UhrFresenius SECo buy
13:31 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz buy
13:11 UhrLufthansa Outperform
11:36 UhrWirecard buy
11:36 UhrWirecard buy
10:31 UhrDeutsche Börse buy
09:46 UhrWirecard kaufen
09:46 UhrWirecard kaufen
08:46 UhrDeutsche Bank Neutral
08:16 UhrS&T buy
11.06.19MorphoSys Neutral
11.06.19MorphoSys buy
11.06.19Sartorius vz verkaufen
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19Deutsche Telekom buy
11.06.19RWE overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Neutral
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
11.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
11.06.19Covestro buy
11.06.19Deutsche Börse Hold
11.06.19Lufthansa Outperform
11.06.19Allianz overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Post overweight
11.06.19Deutsche Bank Sell
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19SAP SE Outperform
11.06.19Bayer Hold
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon Underweight
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Infineon buy
11.06.19Siemens Healthineers Neutral
07.06.19Lufthansa overweight
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
07.06.19RIB Software SE buy
07.06.19Infineon buy
07.06.19Infineon buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sind Sie an einem Investment in die Cannabis-Branche interessiert?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
DAX schließt schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- KKR: Übernahmeangebot für Axel Springer -- Varta: Kapitalerhöhung -- VW beendet Aurora-Partnerschaft -- Fresenius, Tesla, Sprint, T-Mobile im Fokus
Sonstiges
22:32 Uhr
So richtet man einen Sparplan für einen offenen Immobilienfonds ein
Webinare
22:37 Uhr
Technischer Ausblick auf das zweite Börsenhalbjahr - die Aktienmärkte in der Analyse
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NEL ASAA0B733
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ
TeslaA1CX3T
Daimler AG710000
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
CommerzbankCBK100
Apple Inc.865985
SteinhoffA14XB9
BASFBASF11
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
Deutsche Telekom AG555750