NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Amazon-Aktie nach einer Fachkonferenz des Online-Handelsginganten zum Thema Künstliche Intelligenz auf der "Conviction Buy List" mit einem Kursziel von 2400 US-Dollar belassen. Auf der Veranstaltung sei ein Maß an Innovation und Wettbewerbsfähigkeit hervorgehoben worden, das sich in der aktuellen Marktbewertung der Aktie nicht widerspiegele, schrieb Analyst Heath Terry in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh



