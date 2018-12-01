|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Amazon
|SR2BLE
|14,70
|Endlos Turbo auf Amazon
|SR2BLF
|15,23
|Unternehmen:
Amazon
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2.400,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Conviction Buy
|Kurs*:
1.863,70 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+28,78%
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1.855,32 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+29,36%
|Analyst Name:
Heath Terry
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.194,41 USD
|15:16 Uhr
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.2019
|Amazon Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|28.05.2019
|Amazon Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|26.04.2019
|Amazon Buy
|Aegis Capital
|26.04.2019
|Amazon buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15:16 Uhr
|Amazon Conviction Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.05.2019
|Amazon Buy
|Pivotal Research Group
|28.05.2019
|Amazon Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|26.04.2019
|Amazon Buy
|Aegis Capital
|26.04.2019
|Amazon buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|26.09.2018
|Amazon Hold
|Morningstar
|30.07.2018
|Amazon neutral
|JMP Securities LLC
|13.06.2018
|Amazon Hold
|Morningstar
|02.05.2018
|Amazon Hold
|Morningstar
|02.02.2018
|Amazon neutral
|JMP Securities LLC
|11.04.2017
|Whole Foods Market Sell
|Standpoint Research
|23.03.2017
|Whole Foods Market Sell
|UBS AG
|14.08.2015
|Whole Foods Market Sell
|Pivotal Research Group
|04.02.2009
|Amazon.com sell
|Stanford Financial Group, Inc.
|26.11.2008
|Amazon.com Ersteinschätzung
|Stanford Financial Group, Inc.
|15:21 Uhr
|Daimler overweight
|15:01 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|13:31 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|10:31 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|09:46 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|09:46 Uhr
|Wirecard kaufen
|08:46 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|08:16 Uhr
|S&T buy
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys Neutral
|11.06.19
|MorphoSys buy
|11.06.19
|Sartorius vz verkaufen
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|11.06.19
|RWE overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Neutral
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) overweight
|11.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11.06.19
|Covestro buy
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Börse Hold
|11.06.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|11.06.19
|Allianz overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Post overweight
|11.06.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|SAP SE Outperform
|11.06.19
|Bayer Hold
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon Underweight
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Infineon buy
|11.06.19
|Siemens Healthineers Neutral
|07.06.19
|Lufthansa overweight
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|07.06.19
|RIB Software SE buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|07.06.19
|Infineon buy
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 23 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan