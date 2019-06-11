|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Name
|WKN
|Hebel
|Kurs
|Endlos Turbo auf Intel
|ST685J
|6,88
|Endlos Turbo auf Intel
|ST7DBS
|6,88
|Unternehmen:
Intel Corp.
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
overweight
|Kurs*:
46,81 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
46,85 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Harlan Sur
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
51,30 USD
|11.06.2019
|Intel overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.2019
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.05.2019
|Intel Market Perform
|BMO Capital Markets
|29.04.2019
|Intel overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|26.04.2019
|Intel Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
