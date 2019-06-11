finanzen.net
Intel overweight (JP Morgan Chase & Co.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intel auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit der angekündigten Übernahme von Barefoot Networks, eines auf Computernetze spezialisierten Halbleiterunternehmens, wolle Intel offenbar seine Dominanz im Cloud-Bereich stärken, schrieb Analyst Harlan Sur in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sei mit Blick auf die daraus resultierenden Aussichten vorsichtig optimistisch./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 10:35 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 10:45 / EDT


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Intel overweight

Unternehmen:
Intel Corp.		Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
overweight		Kurs*:
46,81 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
46,85 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Harlan Sur		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
51,30 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

