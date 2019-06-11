NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Intel auf "Overweight" belassen. Mit der angekündigten Übernahme von Barefoot Networks, eines auf Computernetze spezialisierten Halbleiterunternehmens, wolle Intel offenbar seine Dominanz im Cloud-Bereich stärken, schrieb Analyst Harlan Sur in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sei mit Blick auf die daraus resultierenden Aussichten vorsichtig optimistisch./gl/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 10:35 / EDT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.06.2019 / 10:45 / EDT





