Covestro Aktie
WKN 606214
ISIN DE0006062144
Symbol CVVTF
Covestro Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einer Investorenkonferenz des Geldinstituts auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 07:28 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Covestro
Zusammenfassung: Covestro Buy
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
48,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
49,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,04%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
49,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Virginie Boucher-Ferte
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,15 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Covestro AG
|11:06
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.06.23
|Covestro Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.06.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|21.06.23
|Covestro Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|21.06.23
|Covestro Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
