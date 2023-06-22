DAX 15.891 -0,6%ESt50 4.288 -0,4%TDax 3.160 +0,0%Dow 33.947 +0,0%Nas 13.631 +1,0%Bitcoin 27.668 +1,3%Euro 1,0849 -1,0%Öl 72,99 -1,7%Gold 1.917 +0,2%
Heute im Fokus
Zinsängste belasten: DAX unter Druck -- nucera legt Daten für IPO fest -- Siemens Energy zieht Ergebnisprognose zurück -- Virgin Galactic, LANXESS, HORNBACH, Canopy Growth im Fokus
Top News
Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter: Rheinmetall will im Sommer weitere Marder-Schützenpanzer an die Ukraine liefern
EVOTEC-Aktie gesucht: Analyst schraubt Kursziel für EVOTEC kräftig hoch
Covestro Aktie

Covestro AG
49,02 EUR 0,89 EUR 1,85%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einer Investorenkonferenz des Geldinstituts auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 48 Euro belassen. Dies schrieb Analystin Virginie Boucher-Ferte in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.06.2023 / 07:28 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Analysen zu Covestro AG

