finanzen.net
+ + + "Warum Indexprognosen überflüssig sind und Anleger neu über Gold nachdenken sollten"- jetzt im Podcast anhören + + + -w-

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

40,88EUR
-0,33EUR
-0,80%
14:25:05
STU
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.01.2020 13:46

Covestro Neutral (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro angesichts einer auf Eis gelegten Milliardeninvestition in ein Kunststoffwerk in den USA auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Der Schritt erhöhe zwar vorübergehend den Free Cashflow des Kunststoffkonzerns, bringe aber keine Erleichterung in puncto Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/zb

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / 09:52 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.01.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Unteres KO-Level Oberes KO-Level Kurs
Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
Hold
 SR5DYP 42,00 52,00
0,00
Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
Hold
 SR46SF 40,00 50,00
0,00
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SR5DYP, SR46SF. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
40,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
41,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,82%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
40,88 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,15%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

13:46 Uhr Covestro Neutral UBS AG
13:06 Uhr Covestro overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12:16 Uhr Covestro Neutral UBS AG
21.01.20 Covestro Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
20.01.20 Covestro add Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

Schwieriges Marktumfeld
Covestro legt milliardenschweres Expansionsprojekt auf Eis
Der Werkstoffhersteller Covestro legt wegen der schwierigen Marktbedingungen den geplanten Ausbau der MDI-Kapazitäten in den USA auf Eis.
31.12.19
Dividenden 2020: Wo für DAX-Anleger im nächsten Jahr am meisten drin ist (finanzen.net)
06.01.20
Covestro-Aktien knicken ein - kritische Mainfirst-Studie und Iran-Krise (dpa-afx)
06.01.20
DAX schließt signifikant tiefer -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Zuwächse -- Aktien im Fokus: Daimler, Covestro, Merck, Wirecard (finanzen.net)
08.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow legt zu -- Trump sendet deeskalierende Botschaft -- adidas-Aktien auf Allzeithoch -- Deutsche Euroshop warnt vor Bewertungsverlusten -- SMA Solar, Varta, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.01.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 500 Dollar -- Wirecard, Siemens, Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.12.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- USA verhängen Zölle auf französische Waren -- VW & Co: US-Autoabsatz zieht dank SUV-Boom an -- Lufthansa, RWE, MTU & SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.11.19
Dow schließt freundlich -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Nordex rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen -- LEONI mit Verlust -- Enel, LANXESS, Tesla, Sixt, Schaeffler, Tilray im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.11.19
DAX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt im Plus -- Tesla stellt Cybertruck vor -- Bitcoin-Kurs knickt ein -- Amgen erhöht Jahresprognose -- Commerzbank, Roche im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Schwieriges Marktumfeld
Covestro legt milliardenschweres Expansionsprojekt auf Eis
Der Werkstoffhersteller Covestro legt wegen der schwierigen Marktbedingungen den geplanten Ausbau der MDI-Kapazitäten in den USA auf Eis.
31.12.19
Dividenden 2020: Wo für DAX-Anleger im nächsten Jahr am meisten drin ist (finanzen.net)
06.01.20
Covestro-Aktien knicken ein - kritische Mainfirst-Studie und Iran-Krise (dpa-afx)
06.01.20
DAX schließt signifikant tiefer -- US-Börsen erzielen leichte Zuwächse -- Aktien im Fokus: Daimler, Covestro, Merck, Wirecard (finanzen.net)
08.01.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- Dow legt zu -- Trump sendet deeskalierende Botschaft -- adidas-Aktien auf Allzeithoch -- Deutsche Euroshop warnt vor Bewertungsverlusten -- SMA Solar, Varta, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.01.20
DAX schließt leichter -- Dow letztlich in Grün -- Gespräche von thyssenkrupp und Salzgitter -- Tesla-Aktie erstmals über 500 Dollar -- Wirecard, Siemens, Medigene, Hypoport im Fokus (finanzen.net)
03.12.19
DAX schließt etwas höher -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- USA verhängen Zölle auf französische Waren -- VW & Co: US-Autoabsatz zieht dank SUV-Boom an -- Lufthansa, RWE, MTU & SAFRAN im Fokus (finanzen.net)
13.11.19
Dow schließt freundlich -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Nordex rutscht tiefer in die roten Zahlen -- LEONI mit Verlust -- Enel, LANXESS, Tesla, Sixt, Schaeffler, Tilray im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.11.19
DAX geht etwas höher ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt im Plus -- Tesla stellt Cybertruck vor -- Bitcoin-Kurs knickt ein -- Amgen erhöht Jahresprognose -- Commerzbank, Roche im Fokus (finanzen.net)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG News
RSS Feed
Covestro AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+12,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,68%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 6
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
Commerzbank AG
48,00 €
HSBC
38,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
47,00 €
Morgan Stanley
52,00 €
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
40,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
41,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
58,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
50,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
45,00 €
Barclays Capital
50,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
44,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
51,00 €
Baader Bank
41,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
50,00 €
UBS AG
40,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
42,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,68%
Ø Kursziel: 46,06
alle Covestro AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:29 Uhr easyJet Hold
13:26 Uhr Orange buy
13:21 Uhr Vivendi buy
13:15 Uhr KRONES buy
13:15 Uhr Netflix Outperform
13:10 Uhr ASML NV Outperform
13:09 Uhr S&T buy
13:09 Uhr Boeing Neutral
13:08 Uhr easyJet Sell
13:08 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
13:06 Uhr CRH buy
13:04 Uhr Saint-Gobain Neutral
13:04 Uhr LafargeHolcim Neutral
13:03 Uhr HeidelbergCement buy
12:58 Uhr Covestro Neutral
12:58 Uhr Novo Nordisk Underperform
12:58 Uhr AstraZeneca Hold
12:57 Uhr Deutsche Börse buy
12:57 Uhr Roche buy
12:56 Uhr ExxonMobil Hold
12:55 Uhr Swiss Re Hold
12:52 Uhr Lloyds Banking Group buy
12:49 Uhr Barclays buy
12:44 Uhr Bayer buy
12:43 Uhr Ceconomy St. Equal weight
12:42 Uhr easyJet Equal weight
12:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight
12:40 Uhr Lufthansa Underweight
12:39 Uhr Air France-KLM neutral
12:37 Uhr Facebook overweight
12:36 Uhr Amazon overweight
12:34 Uhr ASML NV overweight
12:20 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
12:19 Uhr ArcelorMittal Outperform
12:19 Uhr BAT overweight
12:17 Uhr UBS overweight
12:15 Uhr Covestro overweight
12:15 Uhr easyJet Neutral
12:14 Uhr ASML NV overweight
11:48 Uhr Daimler Sell
11:41 Uhr HUGO BOSS Hold
11:36 Uhr Nemetschek buy
11:28 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
11:28 Uhr Evonik Sell
11:27 Uhr Symrise Neutral
11:26 Uhr Covestro Neutral
11:23 Uhr Daimler overweight
11:22 Uhr Netflix overweight
11:22 Uhr BASF Neutral
11:21 Uhr Daimler Outperform

Umfrage

Glauben Sie, dass die Wirtschaftsform des Kapitalismus gut für die Zukunft ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen