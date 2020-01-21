ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro angesichts einer auf Eis gelegten Milliardeninvestition in ein Kunststoffwerk in den USA auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 40 Euro belassen. Der Schritt erhöhe zwar vorübergehend den Free Cashflow des Kunststoffkonzerns, bringe aber keine Erleichterung in puncto Profitabilität, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./tih/zb



