|Name
|WKN
|Unteres KO-Level
|Oberes KO-Level
|Kurs
|Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
|SR5DYP
|42,00
|52,00
|Inline Optionsschein auf Covestro
|SR46SF
|40,00
|50,00
|Unternehmen:
Covestro AG
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
40,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
41,16 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-2,82%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
40,88 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-2,15%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
46,06 €
|13:46 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:06 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:16 Uhr
|Covestro Neutral
|UBS AG
|21.01.20
|Covestro Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|20.01.20
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|13:06 Uhr
|Covestro overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.01.20
|Covestro add
|Baader Bank
|17.01.20
|Covestro buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.01.20
|Covestro overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.01.20
|Covestro overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.01.20
|Covestro Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|12.11.19
|Covestro Reduce
|HSBC
|05.11.19
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
|28.10.19
|Covestro Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|28.10.19
|Covestro Sell
|Baader Bank
