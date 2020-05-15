ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Die Ergebniskennziffern (Ebitda) der europäischen Chemiekonzerne für das erste Quartal seien insgesamt besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Jahresviertel werde deutlich härter, aber wohl nicht so schlimm, wie er bislang erwartet habe. Für den Chemiesektor im Gesamtjahr 2020 rechnet er jedoch weiterhin mit deutlich niedrigeren Ergebnissen als der Marktkonsens./edh/ag



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 17:42 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT



