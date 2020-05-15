finanzen.net

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

18.05.2020 14:01

Covestro Neutral (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 32 Euro belassen. Die Ergebniskennziffern (Ebitda) der europäischen Chemiekonzerne für das erste Quartal seien insgesamt besser als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Das zweite Jahresviertel werde deutlich härter, aber wohl nicht so schlimm, wie er bislang erwartet habe. Für den Chemiesektor im Gesamtjahr 2020 rechnet er jedoch weiterhin mit deutlich niedrigeren Ergebnissen als der Marktkonsens./edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 15.05.2020 / 17:42 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
32,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
29,62 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
8,04%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

14:01 Uhr Covestro Neutral UBS AG
15.05.20 Covestro Hold HSBC
14.05.20 Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.05.20 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
08.05.20 Covestro Halten Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

Euro am Sonntag-Analyse
Kampf gegen das Virus: Welche DAX-Unternehmen leiden - welche die Krise meistern
Bei vielen deutschen Unternehmen brechen die Gewinne ein. Wer unter den Großkonzernen stark leidet, wer gut durch die Krise kommt. Die Redaktion von €uro am Sonntag hat die Lage analysiert.
17.03.20
Die Opfer des Corona-Crash: In diesen Branchen drohen Insolvenzen (finanzen.net)
20.03.20
DAX geht mit sattem Plus ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Vapiano zahlungsunfähig -- Merz bleibt thyssen-Chefin -- Allianz, Siemens, OSRAM, ams im Fokus (finanzen.net)
18.03.20
DAX schließt tiefrot -- Wall Street sackt ab - Dow unter 20.000 --- BMW erwartet Margenrückgang -- VW: Zusammenbruch der Lieferkette -- NIO, RWE, Heidelberger Druck, Deutsche Börse, Boeing im Fokus (finanzen.net)
23.03.20
DAX letztlich mit deutlichen Abschlägen -- Dow schließt tiefer -- US-Notenbank kündigt unbegrenzte Anleihekäufe an -- thyssenkrupp kassiert Jahresprognose -- Deutschen Bank, MTU, TRATON im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.03.20
DAX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Wall Street schwächer -- adidas zahlt keine Miete mehr -- VW verlängert Produktionspause -- Knorr-Bremse, Varta, Fraport, H&M, Telekom im Fokus (finanzen.net)
04.04.20
Staatshilfe voraus? Diese DAX-Konzerne verfügen über die geringsten Cash-Reserven (finanzen.net)
19.02.20
Covestro schüttet nach Gewinneinbruch eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
15.04.20
DAX verlässt Handel deutlich leichter -- Wall Street rot -- Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor -- Covestro: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Kaufempfehlung -- adidas, Wirecard, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
mehr Covestro AG News
Werbung

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 35,29
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 8
Sell: 0
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
34,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
45,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
31,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
40,00 €
Baader Bank
33,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
29,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
36,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
32,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
UBS AG
32,00 €
HSBC
29,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: 35,29
