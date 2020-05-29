finanzen.net

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

37,72EUR
+0,63EUR
+1,70%
15:30:13
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
08.06.2020 14:31

Covestro Neutral (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Covestro auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 34 Euro belassen. Der Investitionszyklus in der europäischen Chemieindustrie dürfte im laufenden Jahr signifikant abebben, sich 2021 aber wieder erholen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Sektor leide nach wie vor unter Überkapazitäten. Dies sollte selbst im Falle einer V-förmigen, also sehr schnellen Erholung der Weltwirtschaft von der Corona-Krise so bleiben./edh/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 20:06 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: Covestro Neutral

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
34,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
37,77 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,98%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
37,72 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-9,86%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
35,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

14:31 Uhr Covestro Neutral UBS AG
29.05.20 Covestro Neutral UBS AG
28.05.20 Covestro add Baader Bank
28.05.20 Covestro Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
28.05.20 Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Covestro AG

Ausblick negativ
Moody's stuft Covestro ab auf Baa2 - Aktie grün
Moody's hat die Bonitätseinstufung von Covestro gesenkt.
19.02.20
Covestro schüttet nach Gewinneinbruch eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
26.05.20
Covestro-Aktie in Grün: Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten (Dow Jones)
15.04.20
DAX verlässt Handel deutlich leichter -- Wall Street rot -- Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor -- Covestro: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Kaufempfehlung -- adidas, Wirecard, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.05.20
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow weit im Plus -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Siemens mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow letztlich stärker -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
Covestro-Aktie gefragt - Bank of America stuft hoch (dpa-afx)
Ausblick negativ
Moody's stuft Covestro ab auf Baa2 - Aktie grün
Moody's hat die Bonitätseinstufung von Covestro gesenkt.
19.02.20
Covestro schüttet nach Gewinneinbruch eine unveränderte Dividende aus (MyDividends)
26.05.20
Covestro-Aktie in Grün: Covestro reduziert wegen Pandemie Gehälter und Arbeitszeiten (Dow Jones)
15.04.20
DAX verlässt Handel deutlich leichter -- Wall Street rot -- Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor -- Covestro: Gewinnwarnung -- Tesla profitiert von Kaufempfehlung -- adidas, Wirecard, VW im Fokus (finanzen.net)
24.04.20
DAX verabschiedet sich tiefer ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen in der Gewinnzone -- Lufthansa-Chef: Rechnerisch 10.000 Mitarbeiter zuviel -- Boeing, Telekom, Infineon, Merck, Covestro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
08.05.20
DAX geht deutlich fester ins Wochenende -- Dow weit im Plus -- Wirecard-Vorstand wird umgebaut -- Siemens mit Gewinneinbruch -- Bechtle, Lufthansa, Rheinmetall, Uber, GoPro im Fokus (finanzen.net)
27.04.20
DAX schließt kräftig höher -- Dow letztlich stärker -- thyssenkrupp streicht hunderte Stellen -- Deutsche Bank startet eigenes System für kontaktloses Bezahlen -- Tesla, GM, adidas, Wirecard im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
Covestro-Aktie gefragt - Bank of America stuft hoch (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG Newsmehr Covestro AG News
RSS Feed
Covestro AG zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

-6,07%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,07%
Ø Kursziel: 35,43
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 7
Sell: 0
20
25
30
35
40
45
50
Morgan Stanley
50,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
31,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
33,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24,00 €
Baader Bank
33,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
45,00 €
Barclays Capital
38,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
34,00 €
HSBC
29,00 €
UBS AG
34,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
40,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
36,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
41,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
28,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -6,07%
Ø Kursziel: 35,43
alle Covestro AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:01 Uhr Air Liquide buy
13:57 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
13:56 Uhr Akzo Nobel buy
13:51 Uhr Givaudan buy
13:50 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
13:50 Uhr Brenntag buy
13:45 Uhr Gesco Halten
13:45 Uhr Linde buy
13:41 Uhr Symrise Neutral
13:41 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
13:41 Uhr K+S Neutral
13:40 Uhr Bayer buy
13:40 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
13:40 Uhr Evonik Sell
13:40 Uhr Covestro Neutral
13:39 Uhr BASF Neutral
13:05 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
13:04 Uhr BNP Paribas buy
13:03 Uhr RELX Outperform
13:00 Uhr Saint-Gobain Neutral
12:58 Uhr AstraZeneca Sell
12:57 Uhr HUGO BOSS buy
12:57 Uhr GEA buy
12:55 Uhr BMW overweight
12:29 Uhr RHÖN-KLINIKUM Verkaufen
12:18 Uhr HHLA Halten
11:36 Uhr Diageo Outperform
11:36 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
11:25 Uhr Aves One Kaufen
11:07 Uhr Merck market-perform
11:06 Uhr Bayer Outperform
10:51 Uhr Prudential Sector Perform
10:51 Uhr Allianz Underperform
10:51 Uhr AXA Outperform
10:50 Uhr Hannover Rück Sector Perform
10:50 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
10:47 Uhr Deutsche Wohnen buy
10:45 Uhr Wirecard Neutral
10:45 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec buy
10:44 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:32 Uhr Bayer buy
10:23 Uhr Fresenius buy
10:19 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
10:17 Uhr AstraZeneca Sell
10:15 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
10:15 Uhr Delivery Hero buy
10:12 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
10:09 Uhr Linde buy
10:07 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
10:04 Uhr Deutsche Börse overweight

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Welche Bedeutung messen Sie ethischen und ökologischen Aspekten in Ihrer Geldanlage bei?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen