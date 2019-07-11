finanzen.net

Delta Air Lines Outperform (Cowen and Company, LLC)

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Delta Air Lines Inc. von 67 auf 69 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Delta Air Lines Outperform

Unternehmen:
Delta Air Lines Inc.		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC		Kursziel:
69,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
60,18 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,66%
Rating vorher:
Outperform		Kurs aktuell:
60,16 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,69%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
63,60 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Delta Air Lines Inc.

11.07.2019Delta Air Lines OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.07.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
11.04.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
03.04.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
02.04.2019Delta Air Lines OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
11.07.2019Delta Air Lines OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
02.04.2019Delta Air Lines OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
09.01.2019Delta Air Lines OutperformImperial Capital
14.12.2018Delta Air Lines OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
14.12.2018Delta Air Lines OutperformImperial Capital
10.07.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
11.04.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
03.04.2019Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
03.07.2018Delta Air Lines HoldDeutsche Bank AG
11.07.2017Delta Air Lines In-lineImperial Capital
08.05.2007Delta Air Lines reduceUBS
04.05.2007Delta Air Lines underweightPrudential Financial
04.05.2007Delta Air Lines underweightPrudential Financial
16.09.2005Update Northwest Airlines Corp.: UnderweightJP Morgan
16.09.2005Delta Air Lines underweightPrudential Financial

Nachrichten zu Delta Air Lines Inc.

Steigende Nachfrage
Delta Airlines-Aktie fester: Delta erhöht Jahresprognose
Die Flugesellschaft Delta Airlines zeigt sich optimistischer für das laufende Geschäftsjahr.
11.07.19
Boeing-Krise füllt Delta die Flugzeuge (aero.de)
11.07.19
Delta Air Lines: Teil des Triebwerks löst sich im Flug (aeroTELEGRAPH)
10.07.19
Ausblick: Delta Air Lines präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)
04.07.19
Delta führt neuen Economy-Class-Service auf Deutschland-Flügen ein (Airliners)
03.07.19
Verbesserter Service: Delta bringt Willkommensdrinks zurück in die Economy (aeroTELEGRAPH)
24.06.19
Delta bringt One Business und Premium Select in die Schweiz (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.06.19
Delta bringt bei Korean Air Ruhe rein (aero.de)
20.06.19
Beteiligung an Korean Air: Delta baut weltumspannendes Beteiligungsnetz aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)

Kursziele Delta Air Lines Aktie

+5,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,72%
Ø Kursziel: 63,60
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
56
58
60
62
64
66
68
70
Cowen and Company, LLC
67 $
Imperial Capital
58 $
Imperial Capital
61 $
Imperial Capital
63 $
Cowen and Company, LLC
69 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,72%
Ø Kursziel: 63,60
alle Delta Air Lines Kursziele

