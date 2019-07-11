|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Delta Air Lines Inc.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
69,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
60,18 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+14,66%
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
60,16 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+14,69%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
63,60 USD
|11.07.2019
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.07.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|11.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|03.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|02.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|11.07.2019
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|02.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|09.01.2019
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|14.12.2018
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|14.12.2018
|Delta Air Lines Outperform
|Imperial Capital
|10.07.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|11.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|03.04.2019
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|03.07.2018
|Delta Air Lines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.07.2017
|Delta Air Lines In-line
|Imperial Capital
|08.05.2007
|Delta Air Lines reduce
|UBS
|04.05.2007
|Delta Air Lines underweight
|Prudential Financial
|04.05.2007
|Delta Air Lines underweight
|Prudential Financial
|16.09.2005
|Update Northwest Airlines Corp.: Underweight
|JP Morgan
|16.09.2005
|Delta Air Lines underweight
|Prudential Financial
