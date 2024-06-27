Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson vor Zahlen für das zweite Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 61 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Telekomausrüster dürfte die Erwartungen in etwa erfüllen oder nur leicht verfehlen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Für das zweite Halbjahr dürfte eine gewisse Verbesserung in Aussicht gestellt werden. Es gebe derzeit aber keine Anzeichen einer starken Erholung in den kommenden Monaten./mis/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2024 / 21:35 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.07.2024 / 00:15 / GST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
61,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
5,94 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
