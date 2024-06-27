DAX 18.413 -0,3%ESt50 4.947 -0,5%MSCI World 3.583 +0,0%Dow 39.345 -0,1%Nas 18.404 +0,3%Bitcoin 52.844 +1,0%Euro 1,0817 -0,1%Öl 85,41 -0,3%Gold 2.359 +0,0%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Tesla A1CX3T Rheinmetall 703000 TUI TUAG50 Apple 865985 Lufthansa 823212 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Amazon 906866 Allianz 840400 Microsoft 870747 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 NEL ASA A0B733 Deutsche Telekom 555750 Delivery Hero A2E4K4
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Augen auf Fed-Chef Powell: DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen grün - Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Porsche verzeichnet Absatzeinbruch in China -- BP: Milliardenabschreiber -- BMW, Mercedes, Lucid im Fokus
Top News
Deutscher Zertifikatepreis 2024: Jetzt über die besten Zertifikateemittenten abstimmen und attraktive Preise gewinnen! (Werbung)
Bitcoin, Ether & Co: So schlagen sich die Kryptowährungen am Dienstagvormittag
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Erstelle ganz einfach deine Krypto-Steuererklärung mit dem deutschen Marktführer CoinTracking

Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
5,95 EUR +0,09 EUR +1,50 %
STU
5,74 CHF +0,86 CHF +17,61 %
BRX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 19,09 Mrd. EUR Div. Rendite 4,28

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

09:26 Uhr
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
5,95 EUR 0,09 EUR 1,50%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Ericsson vor Zahlen für das zweite Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 61 schwedischen Kronen belassen. Der Telekomausrüster dürfte die Erwartungen in etwa erfüllen oder nur leicht verfehlen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Für das zweite Halbjahr dürfte eine gewisse Verbesserung in Aussicht gestellt werden. Es gebe derzeit aber keine Anzeichen einer starken Erholung in den kommenden Monaten./mis/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.07.2024 / 21:35 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.07.2024 / 00:15 / GST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Jari J / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
61,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
5,94 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)

09:26 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
17.04.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.04.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell UBS AG
16.04.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
16.04.24 Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)