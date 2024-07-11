Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie
WKN 850001
ISIN SE0000108656
Symbol ERIXF
Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ericsson nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 61 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Umsatz und die Gewinne des Telekomausrüsters lägen über den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Allerdings sei das Netzwerk-Kerngeschäft trotz einer positiven Entwicklung in den USA rückläufig und zeige keine Signale für eine positive Trendwende. Dass die Schweden die Erwartungen übertroffen hätten, könnte zudem auf einen positiven Sondereffekt durch einen neuen Deal im Bereich Patente und Lizenzen zurückgehen, was Ericsson nicht ausgewiesen habe. Dies könnte die Attraktivität des Zwischenberichts schmälern./gl/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 08:06 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 08:06 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
61,00 SEK
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
6,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.10.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:46
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|17.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|UBS AG
|05.12.23
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11:21
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.07.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16.04.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.01.24
|Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.