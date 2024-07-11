DAX 18.552 +0,1%ESt50 4.990 +0,3%MSCI World 3.605 +0,0%Dow 39.754 +0,1%Nas 18.283 -2,0%Bitcoin 52.463 -0,6%Euro 1,0884 +0,2%Öl 86,14 +0,6%Gold 2.404 -0,5%
Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Aktie

WKN 850001

ISIN SE0000108656

Symbol ERIXF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Ericsson (Telefon AB LMEricsson) (B) Neutral

11:21 Uhr
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)
6,12 EUR 0,18 EUR 2,96%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Ericsson nach Quartalszahlen mit einem Kursziel von 61 schwedischen Kronen auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Umsatz und die Gewinne des Telekomausrüsters lägen über den Erwartungen, schrieb Analyst Sandeep Deshpande am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion. Allerdings sei das Netzwerk-Kerngeschäft trotz einer positiven Entwicklung in den USA rückläufig und zeige keine Signale für eine positive Trendwende. Dass die Schweden die Erwartungen übertroffen hätten, könnte zudem auf einen positiven Sondereffekt durch einen neuen Deal im Bereich Patente und Lizenzen zurückgehen, was Ericsson nicht ausgewiesen habe. Dies könnte die Attraktivität des Zwischenberichts schmälern./gl/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 08:06 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 12.07.2024 / 08:06 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: JOSEP LAGO/AFP/Getty Images

Unternehmen:
Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
61,00 SEK
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
6,26 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Sandeep Deshpande 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
55,50 SEK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Nachrichten zu Ericsson (Telefon AB L.M.Ericsson) (B)