|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|myNews
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
Halliburton Co.
|Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC
|Kursziel:
35,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
23,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+47,43%
|Rating vorher:
Market Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
23,74 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+47,43%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
35,00 USD
|13:09 Uhr
|Halliburton Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.10.2018
|Halliburton Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|24.07.2018
|Halliburton Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.01.2018
|Halliburton Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|24.10.2017
|Halliburton Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|13:09 Uhr
|Halliburton Outperform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|10.10.2018
|Halliburton Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|24.01.2018
|Halliburton Buy
|B. Riley FBR, Inc.
|24.10.2017
|Halliburton Buy
|FBR & Co.
|10.10.2017
|Halliburton Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.07.2018
|Halliburton Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|24.10.2017
|Halliburton Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|21.06.2017
|Halliburton Neutral
|Seaport Global Securities
|26.04.2017
|Halliburton Market Perform
|Cowen and Company, LLC
|20.10.2016
|Halliburton Sector Perform
|Scotia Howard Weil
|31.01.2005
|Update Halliburton Co.: Underweight
|Morgan Stanley
|13:36 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|Continental kaufen
|13:26 Uhr
|BMW overweight
|13:06 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|13:01 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:01 Uhr
|Continental buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|11:46 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Fresenius SECo buy
|11:36 Uhr
|Continental neutral
|11:36 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:16 Uhr
|JENOPTIK buy
|10:51 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|10:06 Uhr
|Continental Equal weight
|09:56 Uhr
|Continental Underweight
|09:51 Uhr
|Lufthansa Neutral
|08:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Neutral
|08:06 Uhr
|Continental buy
|22.07.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum neutral
|22.07.19
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|22.07.19
|Linde kaufen
|22.07.19
|Allianz Neutral
|22.07.19
|Covestro Neutral
|22.07.19
|Software Hold
|22.07.19
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|22.07.19
|BASF Neutral
|22.07.19
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Hold
|22.07.19
|Software buy
|22.07.19
|Sartorius vz Hold
|22.07.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|22.07.19
|SAP SE Neutral
|22.07.19
|Software Hold
|22.07.19
|SAP SE buy
|22.07.19
|SAP SE buy
|22.07.19
|Wirecard buy
|22.07.19
|Wirecard buy
|22.07.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Underperform
|22.07.19
|Software Neutral
|22.07.19
|Software overweight
|19.07.19
|Software Neutral
|Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan