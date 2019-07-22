finanzen.net

Halliburton Aktie WKN: 853986 / ISIN: US4062161017
Symbol: HAL

21,05EUR
+0,26EUR
+1,25%
13:01:22
FSE
23,74USD
+1,99USD
+9,15%
22.07.2019
NYSE
23.07.2019 13:09
Halliburton Outperform (Cowen and Company, LLC)

Der Analyst Cowen and Company, LLC hat das Kursziel für Halliburton Co. von 33 auf 35 USD angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Halliburton Outperform

Unternehmen:
Halliburton Co.		Analyst:
Cowen and Company, LLC		Kursziel:
35,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
23,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+47,43%
Rating vorher:
Market Perform		Kurs aktuell:
23,74 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+47,43%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
35,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Halliburton Co.

13:09 UhrHalliburton OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.10.2018Halliburton OutperformWolfe Research
24.07.2018Halliburton Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
24.01.2018Halliburton BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.10.2017Halliburton Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
13:09 UhrHalliburton OutperformCowen and Company, LLC
10.10.2018Halliburton OutperformWolfe Research
24.01.2018Halliburton BuyB. Riley FBR, Inc.
24.10.2017Halliburton BuyFBR & Co.
10.10.2017Halliburton BuyDeutsche Bank AG
24.07.2018Halliburton Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
24.10.2017Halliburton Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
21.06.2017Halliburton NeutralSeaport Global Securities
26.04.2017Halliburton Market PerformCowen and Company, LLC
20.10.2016Halliburton Sector PerformScotia Howard Weil
31.01.2005Update Halliburton Co.: UnderweightMorgan Stanley

Nachrichten zu Halliburton Co.

22.07.19
Halliburton Beats Profit Estimates Despite “Challenging” North America Market (OilPrice.com)
21.07.19
Ausblick: Halliburton zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
24.04.19
Halliburton: Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
23.04.19
Halliburton Expects Offshore Oil Spending To Jump In 2019 (OilPrice.com)
21.04.19
Ausblick: Halliburton vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal (finanzen.net)
22.01.19
US-Öldienstleister: Trotz starkem Quartalsgewinn - Schwaches Heimatgeschäft befördert Halliburton ins Minus (Handelsblatt)
22.01.19
Wall Street Marktbericht: Dow Jones mit Verlusten erwartet; Ebay mit Kursrallye nach Hedgefonds-Einstieg, IBM vor Q4-Zahlen, Halliburton, Netflix, Tesla (Der Aktionär)
20.01.19
Ausblick: Halliburton informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)

Kursziele Halliburton Aktie

+47,43%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,43%
Ø Kursziel: 35,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
25
30
35
40
45
Cowen and Company, LLC
35 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,43%
Ø Kursziel: 35,00
alle Halliburton Kursziele

