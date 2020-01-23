NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Pets at Home von 255 auf 280 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Tierbedarfhändler liefere weiter ein starkes Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis ab, schrieb Analyst Tushar Jain in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel begründete er mit angepassten Schätzungen und einem nach vorn verschobenen Bewertungszeitraum./tih/he



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 16:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.