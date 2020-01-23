|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Pets at Home Group Plc
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2,84 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,41%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
|
Analyst Name:
Tushar Jain
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,75 £
