Pets at Home Group Aktie WKN: A1XFE7 / ISIN: GB00BJ62K685

3,39EUR
-0,08EUR
-2,30%
23.01.2020
FSE
3,57CHF
-0,09CHF
-2,46%
23.01.2020
BRX
23.01.2020 19:21

Pets at Home Group Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Pets at Home von 255 auf 280 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Der Tierbedarfhändler liefere weiter ein starkes Wachstum auf vergleichbarer Basis ab, schrieb Analyst Tushar Jain in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Das höhere Kursziel begründete er mit angepassten Schätzungen und einem nach vorn verschobenen Bewertungszeitraum./tih/he

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.01.2020 / 16:37 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Pets at Home Group Neutral

Unternehmen:
Pets at Home Group Plc		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2,84 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,41%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+unendlich%
Analyst Name:
Tushar Jain 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Pets at Home Group Plc

23.01.20 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
06.12.19 Pets at Home Group Hold HSBC
28.11.19 Pets at Home Group Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.19 Pets at Home Group Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
08.08.19 Pets at Home Group Hold HSBC
Nachrichten zu Pets at Home Group Plc

mehr Pets at Home Group Plc News
Kursziele Pets at Home Group Aktie

+unendlich%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 2,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
HSBC
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +unendlich%
Ø Kursziel: 2,75
