21.10.2020 11:51

Texas Instruments Sector Perform (RBC Capital Markets)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Texas Instruments nach Zahlen von 140 auf 155 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen und der Ausblick des Halbleiterherstellers hätten die hohen Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mitch Steves in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung der Aktie sei aber bereits angemessen./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 01:36 / ET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 01:36 / ET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Texas Instruments Sector Perform

Unternehmen:
Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)		 Analyst:
RBC Capital Markets		 Kursziel:
$ 155,00
Rating jetzt:
Sector Perform		 Kurs*:
$ 150,83		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,76%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 147,46		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,11%
Analyst Name:
Mitch Steves 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 152,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

