NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus RBC hat das Kursziel für Texas Instruments nach Zahlen von 140 auf 155 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Sector Perform" belassen. Die Quartalszahlen und der Ausblick des Halbleiterherstellers hätten die hohen Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Mitch Steves in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung der Aktie sei aber bereits angemessen./mf/mis