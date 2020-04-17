finanzen.net
Texas Instruments Aktie WKN: 852654 / ISIN: US8825081040

130,38EUR
+2,82EUR
+2,21%
11:00:06
XETRA
150,83USD
+0,07USD
+0,05%
02:00:00
NAS
21.10.2020 11:21

Texas Instruments neutral (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Texas Instruments nach Zahlen von 125 auf 145 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market-Perform" belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Halbleiterunternehmens sei sehr stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Stacy Rasgon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung der Aktie erscheine aber schon ausreichend hoch bewertet./mf/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / 03:49 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 21.10.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Texas Instruments neutral

Unternehmen:
Texas Instruments Inc. (TI)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
$ 145,00
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 150,83		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-3,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 150,83		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-3,87%
Analyst Name:
Stacy Rasgon 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 145,00
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

