NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für Texas Instruments nach Zahlen von 125 auf 145 US-Dollar angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Market-Perform" belassen. Das dritte Quartal des Halbleiterunternehmens sei sehr stark ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Stacy Rasgon in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung der Aktie erscheine aber schon ausreichend hoch bewertet./mf/mis