FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Vestas von 200 auf 187 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Analyst Werner Eisenmann bestätigte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie sein jüngst erst gesenktes Anlageurteil für den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen. Der schwache Auftragseingang und ein negatives operatives Ergebnis (Ebit) schürten Unsicherheit. Negative und positive Aspekte dürften sich bis auf Weiteres die Waage halten./tih/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 11:18 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 11:33 / MESZ
