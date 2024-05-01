DAX 17.966 +0,2%ESt50 4.911 -0,2%MSCI World 3.294 -0,3%Dow 37.903 +0,2%Nas 15.605 -0,3%Bitcoin 54.814 +0,8%Euro 1,0700 -0,1%Öl 83,93 +0,4%Gold 2.301 -0,8%
23,95 EUR -1,29 EUR -5,11 %
STU
23,32 CHF -0,77 CHF -3,20 %
BRX
Marktkap. 25,42 Mrd. EUR KGV 358,25

WKN A3CMNS

ISIN DK0061539921

Symbol VWSYF

DZ BANK

Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten

14:11 Uhr
Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten
Vestas Wind Systems A-S
23,95 EUR -1,29 EUR -5,11%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert für Vestas von 200 auf 187 dänische Kronen gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Halten" belassen. Analyst Werner Eisenmann bestätigte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie sein jüngst erst gesenktes Anlageurteil für den Hersteller von Windkraftanlagen. Der schwache Auftragseingang und ein negatives operatives Ergebnis (Ebit) schürten Unsicherheit. Negative und positive Aspekte dürften sich bis auf Weiteres die Waage halten./tih/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 11:18 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 02.05.2024 / 11:33 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Vestas Wind Systems A-S Halten

Unternehmen:
Vestas Wind Systems A-S		 Analyst:
DZ BANK		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Halten		 Kurs*:
186,85 DKK		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Halten		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Werner Eisenmann 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
219,00 DKK

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

