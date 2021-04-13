  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan

Yara International ASA Aktie WKN: A0BL7F / ISIN: NO0010208051

42,26EUR
+0,33EUR
+0,79%
11:15:05
STU
431,13NOK
+3,83NOK
+0,90%
13.04.2021
BTE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
14.04.2021 13:01

Yara International ASA buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für Yara von 450 auf 465 norwegische Kronen angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Absatzvolumina europäischer Chemiekonzerne zum ersten Quartal dürften den Markt positiv überraschen, vor allem bei den stark auf die Auto- und die Bauindustrie ausgerichteten Unternehmen, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Der Experte erhöhte seine Sektor-Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für die Jahre 2021 und 2022 um durchschnittlich 3 Prozent./edh/jha/

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Long
 SB7188 4,35
0,98
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Yara International
Long
 SD90MY 7,12
0,60
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB7188, SD90MY. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.04.2021 / 22:59 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.04.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Yara International ASA buy

Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
465,00 NKr
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
431,13 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,86%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
431,13 NKr		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,86%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
430,00 NKr
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Yara International ASA

13:01 Uhr Yara International ASA buy UBS AG
13.04.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.21 Yara International ASA Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.03.21 Yara International ASA buy Kepler Cheuvreux
11.02.21 Yara International ASA Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Yara International ASA

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA Newsmehr Yara International ASA News
RSS Feed
Yara International ASA zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Yara International ASA Aktie

-0,26%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,26%
Ø Kursziel: 430,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
340
360
380
400
420
440
460
480
Deutsche Bank AG
420,00 NKr
Credit Suisse Group
350,00 NKr
Kepler Cheuvreux
480,00 NKr
UBS AG
465,00 NKr
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
465,00 NKr
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
400,00 NKr
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -0,26%
Ø Kursziel: 430,00
alle Yara International ASA Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:26 Uhr HelloFresh Outperform
12:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
12:25 Uhr easyJet Outperform
12:24 Uhr CRH Sell
12:22 Uhr HeidelbergCement Sell
12:17 Uhr Rio Tinto Neutral
12:17 Uhr BHP Group buy
12:17 Uhr Stabilus buy
12:15 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
12:14 Uhr Akzo Nobel Neutral
12:14 Uhr Yara International ASA buy
12:13 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE buy
12:12 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
12:11 Uhr AstraZeneca buy
12:10 Uhr easyJet Neutral
12:07 Uhr Symrise buy
12:07 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Sell
12:06 Uhr Linde buy
12:06 Uhr Evonik Sell
12:04 Uhr SAP Neutral
12:01 Uhr easyJet buy
12:01 Uhr JENOPTIK buy
12:00 Uhr Bechtle buy
11:58 Uhr HELLA buy
11:56 Uhr SAP buy
11:52 Uhr SAP buy
11:50 Uhr Evonik overweight
11:47 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
11:47 Uhr SAP Neutral
11:47 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton buy
11:45 Uhr Dermapharm buy
11:43 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
11:42 Uhr HELLA Neutral
09:51 Uhr Covestro kaufen
09:50 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Underweight
09:42 Uhr Nokia Equal weight
09:42 Uhr ASML NV overweight
09:42 Uhr AIXTRON overweight
09:41 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
09:41 Uhr Infineon Equal weight
09:39 Uhr Covestro Conviction Buy List
09:37 Uhr HELLA buy
07:48 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton overweight
13.04.21 Barclays buy
13.04.21 MTU Aero Engines Neutral
13.04.21 Santander Conviction Buy List
13.04.21 Just Eat Takeaway.com kaufen
13.04.21 Givaudan Neutral
13.04.21 Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
13.04.21 Givaudan add

Top-Rankings

20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
20 Dinge, die man für 561 Milliarden Euro kaufen könnte
James Bond und seine Autos
Welcher Sportwagen gehörte zu welchem Bond-Film?
World Happiness Report 2021
In diesen Ländern sind die Menschen am glücklichsten

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den Bitcoin-Kurs Ende 2021?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen