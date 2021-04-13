|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
465,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
431,13 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel*:
7,86%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
431,13 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,86%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
430,00 NKr
|13:01 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.02.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:01 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.03.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|11.02.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:01 Uhr
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|09.03.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|27.01.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|09.03.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|18.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|07.02.20
|Yara International ASA Sell
|UBS AG
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.04.21
|Yara International ASA Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.02.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.02.21
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
