ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für Yara auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 390 norwegischen Kronen belassen. In früheren Phasen von Volumenkontraktion sei die Margenerosion von sinkenden Rohstoffpreisen abgepolstert worden, schrieb Analyst Andrew Stott in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie zur Chemiebranche. Die Anleger fragten sich aktuell, ob es diesmal angesichts weiter hoher Energiepreise anders ist. Für Farben- und Klebstoffhersteller sei die Rohstoffpreisentwicklung aktuell sehr günstig, für die Hersteller der Grundstoffe entsprechend negativ. Bei den Chemieherstellern für den Konsumbereich ergebe sich derweil ein differenziertes Bild./ag/men