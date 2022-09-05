|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
Yara International ASA
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
390,00 NKr
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
39,26 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
416,85 NKr
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Stott
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
445,00 NKr
|13:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.09.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.09.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.05.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|24.01.22
|Yara International ASA Buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|16.07.21
|Yara International ASA Buy
|UBS AG
|26.04.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.21
|Yara International ASA buy
|UBS AG
|01.04.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|11.03.22
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.04.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|10.02.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|15.01.21
|Yara International ASA Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|13:11 Uhr
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.09.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|14.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|04.07.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.05.22
|Yara International ASA Neutral
|UBS AG
|13:01 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Equal Weight
|13:00 Uhr
|easyJet Underweight
|12:59 Uhr
|Ryanair Overweight
|12:58 Uhr
|Netflix Neutral
|12:57 Uhr
|Airbus Overweight
|12:56 Uhr
|Swiss Re Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|SAFRAN Overweight
|12:55 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|12:54 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Underweight
|12:53 Uhr
|Siemens Overweight
|12:52 Uhr
|HSBC Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|12:49 Uhr
|Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|12:49 Uhr
|Stabilus Overweight
|12:48 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sell
|12:47 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|Merck Overweight
|12:47 Uhr
|Swiss Re Sell
|12:47 Uhr
|Enel Conviction Buy List
|12:46 Uhr
|SLM Solutions Hold
|12:44 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Overweight
|12:44 Uhr
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|12:44 Uhr
|Nike Outperform
|12:43 Uhr
|BBVA Neutral
|12:43 Uhr
|UniCredit Outperform
|12:43 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Kaufen
|12:43 Uhr
|Santander Outperform
|12:42 Uhr
|DWS Group Neutral
|12:42 Uhr
|JPMorgan Chase Outperform
|12:41 Uhr
|adidas Underperform
|12:41 Uhr
|adidas Underperform
|12:41 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S Underweight
|12:40 Uhr
|LANXESS Buy
|12:40 Uhr
|adidas Neutral
|12:40 Uhr
|DWS Group Neutral
|12:40 Uhr
|PUMA Outperform
|12:39 Uhr
|Jungheinrich Buy
|12:38 Uhr
|Diageo Overweight
|12:37 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Overweight
|12:37 Uhr
|Vantage Towers Neutral
|12:30 Uhr
|EssilorLuxottica Buy
|12:28 Uhr
|Brenntag Neutral
|12:28 Uhr
|Linde Buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Air Liquide Buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Symrise Buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Porsche Automobil vz. Buy
|12:27 Uhr
|Givaudan Sell
|12:26 Uhr
|WACKER CHEMIE Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan