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Block Listing Interim Review

30.06.26 19:14 Uhr
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Irish Residential Properties REIT PLC
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Irish Residential Properties REIT plc (IRES)
Block Listing Interim Review

30-Jun-2026 / 18:14 GMT/BST

Block Listing Six Monthly Return

Schedule 5

To

Regulation Department,
Euronext Dublin

Date

30 June 2026

 

 

AVS No

     

 

 

 

Please ensure the entries on this return are typed or printed electronically

1

Name of applicant

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc

2

Name of scheme

Irish Residential Properties REIT plc 2014

Long Term Incentive Plan

3

Period of return

From

17/12/2025

To

30/06/2026

4

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return

4,596,499

 

5

Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for)

Nil

6

Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period

Nil

7

Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period

4,596,499

 

 

Name of contact

Orla Cowzer (Davy)

Telephone number of contact

+353 1 679 6363
               

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Your attention is drawn to the Privacy Statement of the Irish Stock Exchange trading as Euronext Dublin, accessible at: http://www.ise.ie/Privacy-Statement/.  This outlines how and why your personal data may be processed by us when you, or a company with which you are connected, engage with us or avail of our services.  If you are acting on behalf of a company engaging with or availing of the services of Euronext Dublin, you must ensure that our Privacy Statement has been brought to the attention of all persons whose personal data we may process in the course of our relationship with your company (e.g. agents, officers, employees and other personnel).

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BJ34P519
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRES
LEI Code: 635400EOPACLULRENY18
Sequence No.: 434293
EQS News ID: 2357298

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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