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Cairn Homes Plc

28.04.26 18:37 Uhr
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Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc

28-Apr-2026 / 17:37 GMT/BST

Cairn Homes plc

(“Cairn”, “the Company” or “the Group”)

 

Dublin / London, 28 April 2026: Further to the announcement on 30 March 2026, confirming that the Company’s Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2025, together with the Letter from the Chairman and 2026 Notice of Annual General Meeting and Form of Proxy, had been issued to shareholders, the Company wishes to confirm that copies of the above documents (including the Annual Report and Financial Statements for the year ended 31 December 2025 in ESEF compliant and PDF formats) were made available for inspection on the Company's website, www.cairnhomes.com and copies were also submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism and are available for inspection at the following locations:

 

Euronext Dublin: Companies Announcement Office, The Exchange, Foster Place, Temple Bar, Dublin 2 and at https://direct.euronext.com/#/oamfiling

 

UK National Storage Mechanism: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

 

 

- ENDS -

 

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc                          +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 

Notes to Editors

Cairn is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: ACS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 425505
EQS News ID: 2317114

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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