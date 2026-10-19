EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL AG:

EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter

DATA MODUL AG:



19-Oct-2026 / 07:40 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





DATA MODUL AG: Increase of sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year



According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG increased in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The group EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, marking an increase of approx. 176% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -2.1 million). Group sales increased by approx. 13% to EUR 59.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 52.1 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 13% to EUR 58.5 million in comparison to EUR 51.4 million for the same period of the previous year.

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The Company will publish definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on 6 November 2026.

Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at

https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).

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Contact:Lena HaasInvestor RelationsInvestorRelations@data-modul.com