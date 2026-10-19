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EQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL AG:

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DATA MODUL AG
25.80 EUR 0.80 EUR 3.20 %
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EQS-Ad-hoc: DATA MODUL AG / Key word(s): Results / Quarter
DATA MODUL AG:

19-Oct-2026 / 07:40 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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DATA MODUL AG: Increase of sales and earnings during the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period of the previous year
 

 According to a preliminary analysis, sales and earnings of DATA MODUL AG increased in the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to the results achieved in the same period of the previous year.

The group EBIT in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 amounted to EUR 1.6 million, marking an increase of approx. 176% in comparison to the same period of the previous year (EUR -2.1 million). Group sales increased by approx. 13% to EUR 59.1 million in the third quarter of 2026 in comparison to EUR 52.1 million in the third quarter of the fiscal year 2025. Bookings increased by approx. 13% to EUR 58.5 million in comparison to EUR 51.4 million for the same period of the previous year.

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The Company will publish definitive results for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2026 on 6 November 2026.

Explanations of the financial parameters used can be found on DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen’s homepage (available at

https://www.data-modul.com/en/company/investor-relations/financial-reports).

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Contact:
Lena Haas
Investor Relations
InvestorRelations@data-modul.com


End of Inside Information

19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DATA MODUL AG
Landsberger Straße 322
80687 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 89 56017-105
Fax: +49 (0) 89 56017-102
E-mail: InvestorRelations@data-modul.com
Internet: www.data-modul.com
ISIN: DE0005498901
WKN: 549890
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 529900TID8A3AEWPG697
EQS News ID: 2417612

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2417612  19-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Aktuelle DATA MODUL Aktie News

DatumMeistgelesen
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL AG: Umsatz- und Ergebnissteigerung im dritten Quartal 2026 im Vergleich zum entsprechenden Vorjahresquartal
EQS GroupEQS-AFR: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG
finanzen.netDATA MODUL stellte Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor
Werbung - DATA MODUL-Aktie für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln bei finanzen.net zero
EQS GroupEQS-Adhoc: DATA MODUL Aktiengesellschaft Produktion und Vertrieb von elektronischen Systemen: Trendwende mit Ergebnissteigerung im ersten Quartal 2026 im Vergleich zum entsprechenden Vorjahresquartal
finanzen.netDATA MODUL präsentierte Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
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DATA MODUL Analysen

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für DATA MODUL nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"
Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"
Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
Datum Rating Analyst
11.03.11 DATA MODUL kaufen Der Aktionärsbrief
13.08.10 DATA MODUL kaufen SES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
20.05.10 DATA MODUL kaufen SES Research/ Warburg Gruppe
09.11.09 DATA MODUL halten SES Research GmbH
18.08.09 DATA MODUL Downgrade Independent Research GmbH

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