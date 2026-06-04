EQS-DD: Viscom SE: Prof. Dr. Ludger Overmeyer, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



17.06.2026 / 09:19 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Wer­bung Wer­bung







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Prof. Dr. First name: Ludger Last name(s): Overmeyer

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Viscom SE

b) LEI

391200SDLDT1KJVFRV52

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007846867

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 6.0200 EUR 12,040.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 6.0200 EUR 12,040.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

16/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: XGRM

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

17.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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