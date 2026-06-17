Leonteq AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press release: Leonteq concludes regulatory legacy matters



18-Jun-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE | LEONTEQ CONCLUDES REGULATORY LEGACY MATTERS

Zurich, 18 June 2026 | Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leonteq AG today announced that FINMA has confirmed that all measures ordered following the conclusion of the enforcement proceedings in 2024 have been addressed. This concludes all pending regulatory proceedings against Leonteq and provides clarity and certainty for the continued execution of its business priorities.

Following the conclusion of the enforcement proceedings in December 2024, a number of measures were ordered by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) to be implemented. Leonteq addressed these measures with high priority in 2025, which were reviewed by a FINMA-appointed audit mandatory in the second half of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026. FINMA has now confirmed to Leonteq that all ordered measures have been implemented.

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As a result, no regulatory proceedings against Leonteq Group entities remain pending, providing clarity and certainty for the continued execution of its business priorities.

Christian Spieler, CEO of Leonteq, stated: “The successful closing of the pending audit with our main regulator marks an important milestone for Leonteq and reflects our extensive work to continuously improve our governance and compliance framework. We have now put the regulatory legacy matters behind us and focus even more on advancing our business. The Board, the Executive Committee and the entire team are fully committed to maintaining the high regulatory standards we have achieved at both local and Group levels. This robust foundation will enable us to further deepen and strengthen our collaboration with clients and partners and to accelerate business growth.”

As communicated previously, Leonteq undertook a comprehensive programme over the last few years to strengthen its global compliance and risk management framework. The company made new appointments to key leadership and expert positions, reduced its number of target markets and closed any remaining relationships with non-regulated financial intermediaries. Leonteq significantly enhanced its internal control system by introducing additional controls, widening the scope of its monitoring activities as well as by revising and strengthening its overall policy framework.

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The effectiveness of the internal control functions has been further improved through substantial investments in staff, processes, technology and data analysis. In addition, significant investments have been made in enhancing transaction monitoring and the monitoring of Leonteq’s distribution chain.

CONTACT

Media Relations

+41 58 800 1844

media@leonteq.com



Investor Relations

+41 58 800 1855

investorrelations@leonteq.com

LEONTEQ

Leonteq is a Swiss fintech company with a leading marketplace for structured investment solutions. Based on proprietary modern technology, the company offers derivative investment products and services and predominantly covers the capital protection, yield enhancement and participation product classes. Leonteq acts as both a direct issuer of its own products and as a partner to other financial institutions. Leonteq further enables life insurance companies and banks to produce capital-efficient, unit-linked pension products with guarantees. The company has offices and subsidiaries in 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. Leonteq AG has an investment grade credit rating by Fitch Ratings, was assigned with the highest ESG rating by MSCI and is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (SIX: LEON). www.leonteq.com

DISCLAIMER

This press release issued by Leonteq AG (the “Company”) serves for information purposes only and does not constitute research. This press release and all materials, documents and information used therein or distributed in the context of this press release do not constitute or form part of and should not be construed as, an offer (public or private) to sell or a solicitation of offers (public or private) to purchase or subscribe for shares or other securities of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries in any jurisdiction or an inducement to enter into investment activity in any jurisdiction, and may not be used for such purposes. Copies of this press release may not be made available (directly or indirectly) to any person in relation to whom the making available of the press release is restricted or prohibited by law or sent to countries, or distributed in or from countries, to, in or from which this is restricted or prohibited by law.

This press release may contain specific forward-looking statements, e.g. statements including terms like “believe“, “assume“, “expect“, "target" “forecast“, “project“, “may“, “could“, “might“, “will“ or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may result in a substantial divergence between the actual results, financial situation, development or performance of the Company or any of its affiliates or subsidiaries and those explicitly or implicitly presumed in these statements. These factors include, but are not limited to: (1) general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, (2) movements in securities markets, exchange rates and interest rates and (3) other risks and uncertainties inherent in our business. Against the background of these uncertainties, you should not rely on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates or subsidiaries or their respective bodies, executives, employees and advisers assume any responsibility to prepare or disseminate any supplement, amendment, update or revision to any of the information, opinions or forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to adapt them to any change in events, conditions or circumstances, except as required by applicable law or regulation.