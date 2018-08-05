finanzen.net

Bausch Health Aktie WKN: A2JQ1X / ISIN: CA0717341071
Symbol: BHC

20,40EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
16:52:31
STU
23,18USD
+0,08USD
+0,35%
22:01:09
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
19.07.2019 20:49
Bewerten
(0)

Bausch Health Outperform (Wolfe Research)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Wolfe Research hat die Einstufung für Bausch Health auf "Outperform" belassen.

Zusammenfassung: Bausch Health Outperform

Unternehmen:
Bausch Health		Analyst:
Wolfe Research		Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		Kurs*:
20,40 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
-		Kurs aktuell:
23,18 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Bausch Health

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
20:49 UhrBausch Health OutperformWolfe Research
11.06.2019Bausch Health OverweightBarclays Capital
16.01.2018Valeant Pharmaceuticals International BuyH.C. Wainwright & Co.
16.06.2017Valeant Pharmaceuticals International OverweightCantor Fitzgerald
08.06.2016Valeant Pharmaceuticals International BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Bausch Health nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Bausch Health

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Bausch Health News
RSS Feed
Bausch Health zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Bausch Health Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
Anzahl:
Buy: 2
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
22
24
26
28
30
32
34
Barclays Capital
28 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel: -
alle Bausch Health Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

20:01 UhrSoftware Neutral
18:06 UhrBayer buy
18:06 UhrSoftware Neutral
18:06 UhrSiemens overweight
18:01 UhrHeidelbergCement buy
18:01 UhrSartorius vz Verkaufen
16:06 UhrSoftware Kauf
14:11 UhrWirecard buy
14:11 UhrWirecard buy
13:11 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
13:06 UhrSAP SE buy
13:06 UhrSAP SE buy
12:51 UhrDeutsche Bank Underperform
12:01 UhrSAP SE Outperform
12:01 UhrSAP SE Outperform
11:41 UhrBMW Underweight
11:36 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
11:31 UhrBMW Sector Perform
11:01 UhrLufthansa market-perform
10:56 UhrSartorius vz Sell
10:36 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
10:36 UhrSAP SE Conviction Buy List
09:51 UhrSoftware buy
09:51 UhrSartorius vz Neutral
09:41 UhrSAP SE buy
09:41 UhrSAP SE buy
09:41 UhrBayer Neutral
09:31 UhrBayer Hold
09:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:16 UhrSAP SE overweight
09:06 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
08:01 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
18.07.19Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
18.07.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
18.07.19adidas buy
18.07.19SAP SE Hold
18.07.19SAP SE Hold
18.07.19SAP SE Outperform

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 29 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo sehen Sie den DAX Ende 2019?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
22:19 Uhr
DAX geht etwas fester ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones im Minus -- Wirecard: Zusammenarbeit mit Aldi -- Zipse wird neuer BMW-Vorstandschef -- Software AG, Bayer, Sartorius, Microsoft, Boeing im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
22:04 Uhr
KW 29: So bewegten sich die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Aktie im Fokus
22:03 Uhr
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Microsoft Corp.870747
Deutsche Bank AG514000
Daimler AG710000
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
TeslaA1CX3T
Apple Inc.865985
Newmont Mining Corp. (NMC)853823
SAP SE716460
Barrick Gold Corp.870450
BayerBAY001
Infineon AG623100
BASFBASF11
Airbus SE (ex EADS)938914