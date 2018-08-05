|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Bausch Health
|Analyst:
Wolfe Research
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
20,40 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
23,18 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|20:49 Uhr
|Bausch Health Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|11.06.2019
|Bausch Health Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.04.2018
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Neutral
|Mizuho
|16.01.2018
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|15.12.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|20:49 Uhr
|Bausch Health Outperform
|Wolfe Research
|11.06.2019
|Bausch Health Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16.01.2018
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Buy
|H.C. Wainwright & Co.
|16.06.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Overweight
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|08.06.2016
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|06.04.2018
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Neutral
|Mizuho
|03.08.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.05.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.03.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.03.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Neutral
|Rodman & Renshaw, LLC
|15.12.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|27.02.2017
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|23.11.2016
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|08.06.2016
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|21.03.2016
|Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Underperform
|Mizuho
|20:01 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|18:06 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|18:06 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|18:06 Uhr
|Siemens overweight
|18:01 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement buy
|18:01 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Verkaufen
|16:06 Uhr
|Software Kauf
|14:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|14:11 Uhr
|Wirecard buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|13:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|13:06 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|12:51 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underperform
|12:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|12:01 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|11:41 Uhr
|BMW Underweight
|11:36 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|BMW Sector Perform
|11:01 Uhr
|Lufthansa market-perform
|10:56 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Sell
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|10:36 Uhr
|SAP SE Conviction Buy List
|09:51 Uhr
|Software buy
|09:51 Uhr
|Sartorius vz Neutral
|09:41 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:41 Uhr
|SAP SE buy
|09:41 Uhr
|Bayer Neutral
|09:31 Uhr
|Bayer Hold
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|09:16 Uhr
|SAP SE overweight
|09:06 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|08:01 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|18.07.19
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|18.07.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Neutral
|18.07.19
|adidas buy
|18.07.19
|SAP SE Hold
|18.07.19
|SAP SE Hold
|18.07.19
|SAP SE Outperform
