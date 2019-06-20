|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
Carnival Corp & plc paired
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
55,00 USD
|Rating jetzt:
Equal weight
|Kurs*:
48,80 USD
|Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,70%
|Rating vorher:
overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
48,80 USD
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,70%
|Analyst Name:
-
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
55,00 USD
|12:39 Uhr
|Carnival Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.12.2018
|Carnival Accumulate
|Standpoint Research
|19.06.2018
|Carnival Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.03.2018
|Carnival Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|21.12.2017
|Carnival Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|19.06.2018
|Carnival Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|23.03.2018
|Carnival Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.12.2017
|Carnival Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|29.03.2017
|Carnival Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|22.03.2017
|Carnival Buy
|Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
|12:39 Uhr
|Carnival Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|26.12.2018
|Carnival Accumulate
|Standpoint Research
|21.12.2017
|Carnival Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.03.2017
|Carnival Neutral
|Wedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
|30.03.2015
|Carnival Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|29.10.2009
|Carnival sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|23.09.2009
|Carnival sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|17.09.2009
|Carnival sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|18.03.2009
|Carnival sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|10.12.2008
|Carnival sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|13:16 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|12:11 Uhr
|SAP SE Outperform
|12:11 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Outperform
|12:11 Uhr
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
|11:51 Uhr
|BMW market-perform
|11:51 Uhr
|Daimler market-perform
|11:46 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
|11:31 Uhr
|QIAGEN buy
|10:11 Uhr
|QIAGEN Hold
|09:56 Uhr
|Bayer Outperform
|09:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Underweight
|09:26 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|09:21 Uhr
|Lufthansa Outperform
|08:41 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
|08:36 Uhr
|Linde buy
|08:16 Uhr
|Continental Hold
|20.06.19
|thyssenkrupp Halten
|20.06.19
|Lufthansa Outperform
|20.06.19
|Deutsche Bank Sell
|20.06.19
|Deutsche Börse buy
|20.06.19
|BASF Neutral
|20.06.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
|20.06.19
|Fresenius SECo Equal weight
|20.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
|20.06.19
|Fresenius Medical Care overweight
|20.06.19
|Allianz overweight
|20.06.19
|Covestro overweight
|20.06.19
|Infineon Outperform
|20.06.19
|Infineon Outperform
|20.06.19
|Lufthansa kaufen
|19.06.19
|Lufthansa Hold
|19.06.19
|Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
|19.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|19.06.19
|Infineon Halten
|19.06.19
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|19.06.19
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
|19.06.19
|Merck Halten
|19.06.19
|Lufthansa Hold
|19.06.19
|Infineon buy
