finanzen.net

Carnival Aktie WKN: 120100 / ISIN: PA1436583006

41,38EUR
-2,06EUR
-4,73%
13:32:46
STU
48,80USD
-4,04USD
-7,65%
20.06.2019
NYSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
21.06.2019 12:39
Bewerten
(0)

Carnival Equal Weight (Barclays Capital)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Der Analyst Barclays Capital hat Carnival Corp & plc paired von Overweight auf "Equal Weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 69 auf 55 USD gesenkt.

Zusammenfassung: Carnival Equal Weight

Unternehmen:
Carnival Corp & plc paired		Analyst:
Barclays Capital		Kursziel:
55,00 USD
Rating jetzt:
Equal weight		Kurs*:
48,80 USD		Abst. Kursziel*:
+12,70%
Rating vorher:
overweight		Kurs aktuell:
48,80 USD		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
+12,70%
Analyst Name:
-		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
55,00 USD
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Carnival Corp & plc paired

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
12:39 UhrCarnival Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.12.2018Carnival AccumulateStandpoint Research
19.06.2018Carnival BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2018Carnival OverweightBarclays Capital
21.12.2017Carnival Equal WeightBarclays Capital
19.06.2018Carnival BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
23.03.2018Carnival OverweightBarclays Capital
20.12.2017Carnival BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
29.03.2017Carnival BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
22.03.2017Carnival BuyStifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc.
12:39 UhrCarnival Equal WeightBarclays Capital
26.12.2018Carnival AccumulateStandpoint Research
21.12.2017Carnival Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.03.2017Carnival NeutralWedbush Morgan Securities Inc.
30.03.2015Carnival Equal WeightBarclays Capital
29.10.2009Carnival sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
23.09.2009Carnival sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
17.09.2009Carnival sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
18.03.2009Carnival sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)
10.12.2008Carnival sellSociété Générale Group S.A. (SG)

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für Carnival Corp & plc paired nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Carnival Corp & plc paired

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr Carnival News
RSS Feed
Carnival zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele Carnival Aktie

+12,70%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,70%
Ø Kursziel: 55,00
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
40
45
50
55
60
65
70
Barclays Capital
55 $
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +12,70%
Ø Kursziel: 55,00
alle Carnival Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:16 UhrQIAGEN Hold
12:11 UhrSAP SE Outperform
12:11 UhrSAP SE Outperform
12:11 UhrDialog Semiconductor Outperform
12:11 UhrVonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
11:51 UhrBMW market-perform
11:51 UhrDaimler market-perform
11:46 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
11:31 UhrQIAGEN buy
10:11 UhrQIAGEN Hold
09:56 UhrBayer Outperform
09:41 UhrDeutsche Bank Underweight
09:26 UhrLufthansa Hold
09:21 UhrLufthansa Outperform
08:41 UhrMünchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Outperform
08:36 UhrLinde buy
08:16 UhrContinental Hold
20.06.19thyssenkrupp Halten
20.06.19Lufthansa Outperform
20.06.19Deutsche Bank Sell
20.06.19Deutsche Börse buy
20.06.19BASF Neutral
20.06.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sell
20.06.19Fresenius SECo Equal weight
20.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Conviction Buy List
20.06.19Fresenius Medical Care overweight
20.06.19Allianz overweight
20.06.19Covestro overweight
20.06.19Infineon Outperform
20.06.19Infineon Outperform
20.06.19Lufthansa kaufen
19.06.19Lufthansa Hold
19.06.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) Hold
19.06.19Infineon Halten
19.06.19Infineon Halten
19.06.19Beiersdorf Underperform
19.06.19Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
19.06.19Merck Halten
19.06.19Lufthansa Hold
19.06.19Infineon buy

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der MDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 24 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Glauben Sie die Anschuldigung der USA, dass der Iran für die Angriffe gegen Tanker im Golf von Oman verantwortlich ist?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
12:45 Uhr
DAX um Nulllinie -- Bitcoin-Kurs nähert sich der Marke von 10.000 Dollar -- Canopy Growth steigert Umsatz und weitet Verluste aus -- IQE, Energieversorger im Fokus
Sonstiges
13:33 Uhr
Festgeldvergleich - die höchsten Zinsen und besten Tipps zur Festgeldanlage
Standardwerte
13:34 Uhr
adidas-Aktie: Basketball-Legende Shaquille O'Neal will adidas-Tochter Reebok kaufen
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Deutsche Bank AG514000
NEL ASAA0B733
Daimler AG710000
Infineon AG623100
Amazon906866
Slack
Microsoft Corp.870747
TeslaA1CX3T
BayerBAY001
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Lufthansa AG823212
Apple Inc.865985
Beyond MeatA2N7XQ