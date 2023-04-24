Coca-Cola Aktie
WKN 850663
ISIN US1912161007
Symbol KO
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Quartalszahlen von 62 auf 63 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dank der guten Geschäftsdynamik habe der Softdrinkhersteller in einem schwierigen Umfeld einen beeindruckenden Jahresstart hingelegt, schrieb Analystin Bonnie Herzog in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sowohl das starke Umsatzplus als auch die Ergebnisentwicklung überträfen die Erwartungen./gl/bek
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 18:52 / EDT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
|Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
$ 63,00
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
$ 63,94
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,47%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
$ 63,96
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,49%
|
Analyst Name:
Bonnie Herzog
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
$ 67,50
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
