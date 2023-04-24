DAX 15.847 -0,1%ESt50 4.373 -0,6%TDax 3.298 -0,1%Dow 33.875 +0,2%Nas 12.037 -0,3%Bitcoin 24.822 -0,3%Euro 1,1030 -0,2%Öl 82,73 +0,2%Gold 1.996 +0,3%
Coca-Cola Aktie

57,85 EUR
STU
63,96 USD
NDN
Marktkap.250,77 Mrd. EUR KGV25,87

WKN 850663

ISIN US1912161007

Symbol KO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

08:11
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für Coca-Cola nach Quartalszahlen von 62 auf 63 US-Dollar angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Dank der guten Geschäftsdynamik habe der Softdrinkhersteller in einem schwierigen Umfeld einen beeindruckenden Jahresstart hingelegt, schrieb Analystin Bonnie Herzog in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie. Sowohl das starke Umsatzplus als auch die Ergebnisentwicklung überträfen die Erwartungen./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.04.2023 / 18:52 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Rob Wilson / Shutterstock.com

Unternehmen:
Coca-Cola Co.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
$ 63,00
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
$ 63,94		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,47%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
$ 63,96		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-1,49%
Analyst Name:
Bonnie Herzog 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
$ 67,50

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

