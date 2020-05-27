MÜNCHEN (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Baader Bank hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einer Analystenveranstaltung auf "Add" mit einem Kursziel von 33 Euro belassen. April und Mai seien so schlimm gewesen wie erwartet, schrieb Analyst Markus Mayer in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Die Auftragsbücher des Kunststoffkonzerns signalisierten aber eine Verbesserung im Juni./ajx/edh



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / 07:59 / CEST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 28.05.2020 / / CEST



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.