  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Suche
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
+++ BörsenTag Berlin ONLINE am 28. November +++ exklusiver Vortrag von finanzen.net zum Thema Robo-Advisor +++ Jetzt kostenfrei registrieren +++-w-

Covestro Aktie WKN: 606214 / ISIN: DE0006062144

47,32EUR
+0,97EUR
+2,09%
16:10:02
STU
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
27.11.2020 15:26

Covestro buy (Kepler Cheuvreux)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das Analysehaus Kepler Cheuvreux hat die Einstufung für Covestro nach einem Analystengespräch mit dem Vorstandsmitglied Michael Friede auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 54 Euro belassen. Das Gespräch habe die Dynamik des Geschäfts mit Vorprodukten für Lacke, Klebstoffrohstoffe und Spezialanwendungen (CAS) untermauert, schrieben die Experten in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie des Instituts./tih/tav

Werbung

Passende Produkte der Société Générale

Name WKN Hebel Kurs
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Covestro
Long
 SB8PT7 4,59
1,03
Unlimited Turbo-Optionsschein auf Covestro
Long
 SB7ZSB 8,63
0,55
Nur 2,50 € pro Trade* für alle Produkte der Société Générale.
Jetzt günstig traden!
Den Basisprospekt sowie die endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie hier: SB8PT7, SB7ZSB. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise** zu dieser Werbung.
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.11.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Covestro buy

Unternehmen:
Covestro AG		 Analyst:
Kepler Cheuvreux		 Kursziel:
54,00 €
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
46,98 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
14,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
47,32 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
14,12%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
49,83 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Covestro AG

15:26 Uhr Covestro buy Kepler Cheuvreux
13:16 Uhr Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
26.11.20 Covestro add Baader Bank
24.11.20 Covestro buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.11.20 Covestro add Baader Bank
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele Covestro Aktie

+5,31%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,31%
Ø Kursziel: 49,83
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
35
40
45
50
55
60
65
Barclays Capital
53,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
50,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
65,00 €
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
40,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
47,00 €
Kepler Cheuvreux
54,00 €
Credit Suisse Group
50,00 €
Baader Bank
53,00 €
Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
45,00 €
UBS AG
37,00 €
Jefferies & Company Inc.
60,00 €
Independent Research GmbH
44,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +5,31%
Ø Kursziel: 49,83
alle Covestro AG Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:36 Uhr NORMA Group buy
14:35 Uhr Infineon Halten
14:35 Uhr Covestro buy
14:32 Uhr Medios buy
14:29 Uhr Schneider Electric Outperform
14:09 Uhr ArcelorMittal kaufen
14:00 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE neutral
12:28 Uhr Covestro buy
12:16 Uhr STMicroelectronics Outperform
12:05 Uhr LEONI Verkaufen
11:58 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
11:41 Uhr Infineon Outperform
10:19 Uhr Inditex Outperform
10:18 Uhr Siemens Outperform
10:16 Uhr BNP Paribas Outperform
10:15 Uhr AXA Outperform
10:14 Uhr EssilorLuxottica kaufen
10:10 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Equal-Weight
10:09 Uhr Pernod Ricard overweight
10:09 Uhr Diageo overweight
09:08 Uhr Shell B Outperform
09:06 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
09:00 Uhr Medios buy
08:24 Uhr Deutsche Börse overweight
08:23 Uhr Wizz Air overweight
08:23 Uhr Ryanair overweight
08:23 Uhr easyJet Neutral
26.11.20 Nordex Neutral
26.11.20 Covestro add
26.11.20 Fresenius kaufen
26.11.20 MS Industrie Kaufen
26.11.20 Salesforce buy
26.11.20 BP buy
26.11.20 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
26.11.20 Daimler buy
26.11.20 KWS SAAT Halten
26.11.20 BMW Neutral
26.11.20 Prosus Conviction Buy List
26.11.20 Vodafone Group buy
26.11.20 Siemens Energy Halten
26.11.20 Instone Real Estate Group buy
26.11.20 Befesa buy
26.11.20 SAF-HOLLAND Reduce
26.11.20 TAKKT buy
26.11.20 OSRAM kaufen
26.11.20 Software Halten
26.11.20 Knorr-Bremse Hold
26.11.20 Salesforce buy
26.11.20 Jungheinrich Hold
26.11.20 Bilfinger Hold

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Gesundheitsminister Jens Spahn rechnet mit ersten Corona-Impfungen noch im Dezember. Teilen Sie diesen Optimismus?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen