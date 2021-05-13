  • Suche
Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie WKN: A2PLUG / ISIN: LU2010095458

12,08EUR
+0,21EUR
+1,77%
10:30:03
STU
12,12EUR
+0,05EUR
+0,44%
10:16:32
SEA
04.06.2021 09:11

Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutral (Morgan Stanley)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat das Kursziel für Global Fashion Group von 12,50 auf 13 Euro angehoben und die Aktie erneut mit "Equal-weight" eingestuft. Sie schätze den Online-Händler für seinen Schwerpunkt auf Märkte, in denen der Internet-Handel noch weniger stark verbreitet sei, schrieb Analystin Miriam Adisa in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Sie warte aber auf Anzeichen, dass das hohe Wachstum des Nettowarenwerts beibehalten werden könne./tih/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2021 / 15:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutral

Unternehmen:
Global Fashion Group (GFG)		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
13,00 €
Rating jetzt:
neutral		 Kurs*:
12,07 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
7,74%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
12,08 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,62%
Analyst Name:
Miriam Adisa 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
16,13 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

09:11 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutral Morgan Stanley
13.05.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.05.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Baader Bank
12.05.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.03.21 Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Global Fashion Group (GFG)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele Global Fashion Group (GFG) Aktie

+33,49%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,49%
Ø Kursziel: 16,13
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
13
14
15
16
17
18
Baader Bank
18,00 €
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
17,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
17 €
Morgan Stanley
13,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +33,49%
Ø Kursziel: 16,13
alle Global Fashion Group (GFG) Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

08:25 Uhr ASOS Equal-Weight
08:22 Uhr Global Fashion Group (GFG) neutral
08:21 Uhr Zalando Equal-Weight
08:21 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
03.06.21 Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
03.06.21 BMW Neutral
03.06.21 Saint-Gobain overweight
03.06.21 Wizz Air overweight
03.06.21 Ströer kaufen
03.06.21 Diageo buy
03.06.21 Orsted Neutral
03.06.21 Facebook buy
03.06.21 Orsted Hold
03.06.21 Volvo (B) buy
03.06.21 Rheinmetall Halten
03.06.21 SAP Neutral
03.06.21 SAP buy
03.06.21 Prosus Hold
03.06.21 QIAGEN Neutral
03.06.21 MorphoSys buy
03.06.21 Orsted Neutral
03.06.21 Valeo SA overweight
03.06.21 Siemens Outperform
03.06.21 Barclays buy
03.06.21 MorphoSys Equal weight
03.06.21 QIAGEN Hold
02.06.21 METRO (St.) Neutral
02.06.21 HUGO BOSS Outperform
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 MorphoSys overweight
02.06.21 SAP buy
02.06.21 thyssenkrupp buy
02.06.21 Accentro Real Estate Kaufen
02.06.21 Orsted buy
02.06.21 PATRIZIA Halten
02.06.21 Orsted Sector Perform
02.06.21 Vantage Towers buy
02.06.21 RELX Outperform
02.06.21 ExxonMobil Underperform
02.06.21 Shell B Outperform
02.06.21 MS Industrie Kaufen
02.06.21 Prosus buy
02.06.21 voestalpine Sell
02.06.21 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
02.06.21 ArcelorMittal buy
02.06.21 Sanofi add
02.06.21 GlaxoSmithKline buy
02.06.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. kaufen
02.06.21 WACKER CHEMIE Hold
02.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight

