Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

1.180,50EUR
+3,50EUR
+0,30%
09:15:06
STU
1.193,50EUR
+10,50EUR
+0,89%
15:50:33
CHX

WKN: 886670 / ISIN: FR0000052292

27.09.2022 12:46

Hermès (Hermes International) Market-Perform (Bernstein Research)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Hermes auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 1303 Euro belassen. Den großen Luxusgüterkonzernen komme ihre Finanzstärke zugute, um in ihre kleineren Marken zu investieren, schrieb Analyst Luca Solca in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Besonders Kering und LVHM verschaffe das Vorteile./jcf/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.09.2022 / 22:58 / UTC Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.09.2022 / 05:30 / UTC


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Market-Perform

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1.303,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
1.192,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
9,31%
Rating vorher:
Market-Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
1.180,50 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
10,38%
Analyst Name:
Luca Solca 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1.276,33 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

12:46 Uhr Hermès (Hermes International) Market-Perform Bernstein Research
23.09.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.09.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Overweight Barclays Capital
01.08.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
01.08.22 Hermès (Hermes International) Sell Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Hermès (Hermes International) News
Kursziele Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

+8,12%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,12%
Ø Kursziel: 1.276,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 1
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
1150
1200
1250
1300
1350
1400
1450
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
1.250,00 €
Deutsche Bank AG
1.320,00 €
Barclays Capital
1.450,00 €
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1.150,00 €
Bernstein Research
1.303,00 €
UBS AG
1.185,00 €
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +8,12%
Ø Kursziel: 1.276,33
