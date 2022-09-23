NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat die Einstufung für Hermes auf "Market-Perform" mit einem Kursziel von 1303 Euro belassen. Den großen Luxusgüterkonzernen komme ihre Finanzstärke zugute, um in ihre kleineren Marken zu investieren, schrieb Analyst Luca Solca in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Besonders Kering und LVHM verschaffe das Vorteile./jcf/gl