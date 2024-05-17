DAX 18.704 -0,2%ESt50 5.064 -0,2%MSCI World 3.473 +0,1%Dow 40.004 +0,3%Nas 16.686 -0,1%Bitcoin 61.612 +1,0%Euro 1,0884 +0,1%Öl 84,36 +0,4%Gold 2.436 +0,9%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 GameStop A0HGDX Chubb A0Q636 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Rheinmetall 703000 Commerzbank CBK100 Allianz 840400 Siemens Energy ENER6Y Bayer BAY001 Tesla A1CX3T Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Deutsche Bank 514000 BASF BASF11 Apple 865985
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Feiertagshandel: DAX dürfte fest starten -- Asiens Börsen grün -- Siemens Energy vor Verkauf von indischer Gamesa-Sparte -- Werden russische Vermögenswerte der Deutschen Bank beschlagnahmt?
Top News
Siemens Energy will indische Windturbinensparte von Gamesa verkaufen
Das sind die Top-Investments von Carl Icahn im ersten Quartal 2024
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Tradespot by finanzen.net - Dein neuer Begleiter auf dem Weg zur besten Trading-Idee. Jetzt handeln!

Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
2.301,00 EUR +1,00 EUR +0,04 %
STU
2.284,87 EUR +2,67 EUR +0,12 %
BTE
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 240,36 Mrd. EUR KGV 46,88

WKN 886670

ISIN FR0000052292

Symbol HESAF

JP Morgan Chase & Co.

Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

08:06 Uhr
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Hermès (Hermes International)
2.301,00 EUR 1,00 EUR 0,04%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini vermisst in ihrer am Montag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung der Berichtssaison der europäischen Luxusbranche größere Kurstreiber. Kurzfristig setzt sie vor allem auf Prada und Richemont./ag/men

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2024 / 19:54 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2024 / 23:30 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Casimiro PT / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral

Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)		 Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.		 Kursziel:
2.160,00 €
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
2.284,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,46%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
2.301,00 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,13%
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2.337,43 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Hermès (Hermes International)

08:06 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.04.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Hold Deutsche Bank AG
26.04.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
25.04.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Halten DZ BANK
25.04.24 Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu Hermès (Hermes International)