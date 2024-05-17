Hermès (Hermes International) Aktie
WKN 886670
ISIN FR0000052292
Symbol HESAF
Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat die Einstufung für Hermes mit einem Kursziel von 2160 Euro auf "Neutral" belassen. Analystin Chiara Battistini vermisst in ihrer am Montag vorliegenden Nachbetrachtung der Berichtssaison der europäischen Luxusbranche größere Kurstreiber. Kurzfristig setzt sie vor allem auf Prada und Richemont./ag/men
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 17.05.2024 / 19:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 19.05.2024 / 23:30 / BST
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: Hermès (Hermes International) Neutral
|Unternehmen:
Hermès (Hermes International)
|Analyst:
JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|Kursziel:
2.160,00 €
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
2.284,87 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-5,46%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
2.301,00 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-6,13%
|
Analyst Name:
Chiara Battistini
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2.337,43 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
