FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Aktie der Fluggesellschaft sei eine glaubwürdige frühzyklische Erholungsstory, auch wenn sein Szenario mit Blick auf den Flugverkehr deutlich vorsichtiger geworden sei, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 05:57 / GMT



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.