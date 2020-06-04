finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

3,67EUR
+0,51EUR
+16,14%
19:23:57
FSE
3,28GBP
+0,44GBP
+15,40%
18:14:05
LSE
05.06.2020 16:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Deutsche Bank AG)

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Deutsche Bank hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 400 Pence belassen. Die Aktie der Fluggesellschaft sei eine glaubwürdige frühzyklische Erholungsstory, auch wenn sein Szenario mit Blick auf den Flugverkehr deutlich vorsichtiger geworden sei, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 04.06.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.06.2020 / 05:57 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
4,00 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
3,60 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
11,23%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
3,28 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,14%
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,90 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

16:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
15.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Sommersaison im Blick
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt
Zuversichtlich haben sich Anleger am Dienstag zum europäischen Reise- und Freizeitsektor gezeigt.
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+19,00%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +19,00%
Ø Kursziel: 3,90
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
HSBC
4 £
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

