|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
4,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
3,60 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
11,23%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
3,28 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
22,14%
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,90 £
|16:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|17:05 Uhr
|Prudential buy
|17:01 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance buy
|17:01 Uhr
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|17:00 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|17:00 Uhr
|AXA Conviction Buy List
|16:52 Uhr
|E.ON Sell
|16:51 Uhr
|RWE Conviction Buy List
|15:42 Uhr
|London Stock Exchange (LSE) Hold
|15:41 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse buy
|15:35 Uhr
|HAWESKO Kaufen
|15:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|15:09 Uhr
|Aroundtown SA buy
|15:07 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Conviction Buy List
|15:06 Uhr
|Drägerwerk neutral
|15:04 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain overweight
|15:02 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk overweight
|14:57 Uhr
|HelloFresh overweight
|14:54 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
|14:21 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor buy
|14:20 Uhr
|Deutsche Wohnen overweight
|14:15 Uhr
|Dialog Semiconductor Sector Perform
|14:11 Uhr
|AXA Halten
|14:07 Uhr
|Siltronic Halten
|14:05 Uhr
|INDUS Halten
|14:00 Uhr
|Corestate Capital buy
|13:47 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|13:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|13:45 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom buy
|13:39 Uhr
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Neutral
|13:35 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|13:33 Uhr
|Inditex buy
|13:32 Uhr
|Zalando Sell
|13:29 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Neutral
|13:27 Uhr
|Eni buy
|13:27 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|13:26 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:22 Uhr
|BP buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Orange buy
|13:16 Uhr
|Bayer buy
|13:15 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain Neutral
|12:45 Uhr
|Continental Halten
|12:34 Uhr
|Pfeiffer Vacuum Reduce
|12:30 Uhr
|Unilever Underperform
|12:28 Uhr
|Unilever Underperform
|12:20 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Underperform
|11:58 Uhr
|Nestlé Underperform
|11:46 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|11:44 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Outperform
|11:09 Uhr
|Linde buy
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan