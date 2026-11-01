Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

08:26 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 550 auf 555 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe in diesem Jahr ? wie alle ihre Konkurrenten ? unter höheren Treibstoffpreisen gelitten, schrieb Alex Irving am Freitag. Er sieht in IAG aber das beste Unternehmen der Branche. IAG strebe weiterhin eine Marge größer 12 Prozent an, die Nachfrage bleibe stark und Aktienrückkäufe fänden weiterhin statt./rob/tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2026 / 21:32 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 05:00 / UTC

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