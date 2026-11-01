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International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

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Marktkap. 22,55 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,66%
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Bernstein Research

International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

08:26 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
5,23 EUR 0,07 EUR 1,28%
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NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 550 auf 555 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe in diesem Jahr ? wie alle ihre Konkurrenten ? unter höheren Treibstoffpreisen gelitten, schrieb Alex Irving am Freitag. Er sieht in IAG aber das beste Unternehmen der Branche. IAG strebe weiterhin eine Marge größer 12 Prozent an, die Nachfrage bleibe stark und Aktienrückkäufe fänden weiterhin statt./rob/tih/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2026 / 21:32 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 05:00 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
5,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Outperform		 Kurs*:
5,14 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Outperform		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,61 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
06.11.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
06.11.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
14.10.26 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.10.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
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