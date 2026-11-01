International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
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Marktkap. 22,55 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,66%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 550 auf 555 Pence angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Outperform" belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe in diesem Jahr ? wie alle ihre Konkurrenten ? unter höheren Treibstoffpreisen gelitten, schrieb Alex Irving am Freitag. Er sieht in IAG aber das beste Unternehmen der Branche. IAG strebe weiterhin eine Marge größer 12 Prozent an, die Nachfrage bleibe stark und Aktienrückkäufe fänden weiterhin statt./rob/tih/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.11.2026 / 21:32 / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.11.2026 / 05:00 / UTC
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
5,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Outperform
|Kurs*:
5,14 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Outperform
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Alex Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,61 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|14.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.10.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital