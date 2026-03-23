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International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

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Marktkap. 18,77 Mrd. EUR

KGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,67%
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UBS AG

International Consolidated Airlines Sell

08:36 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
4,11 EUR -0,04 EUR -0,89%
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ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 370 auf 355 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle passte seine Schätzungen für Europas Fluggesellschaften am Donnerstagnachmittag an die gestiegenen Treibstoffkosten und sonstige absehbare Auswirkungen des Iran-Kriegs an. Die Prognosen blieben aber äußerst wackelig angesichts der derzeitigen Unsicherheit. Am deutlichsten sinken Castles Schätzungen bei Air France-KLM und Wizz Air./ag/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2026 / 15:24 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sell

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
3,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Sell		 Kurs*:
4,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Sell		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,49 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:36 International Consolidated Airlines Sell UBS AG
20.03.26 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.03.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.03.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
09.03.26 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
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