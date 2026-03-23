International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
Marktkap. 18,77 Mrd. EURKGV 6,79 Div. Rendite 1,67%
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Sell
Aktie in diesem Artikel
ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 370 auf 355 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Sell" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle passte seine Schätzungen für Europas Fluggesellschaften am Donnerstagnachmittag an die gestiegenen Treibstoffkosten und sonstige absehbare Auswirkungen des Iran-Kriegs an. Die Prognosen blieben aber äußerst wackelig angesichts der derzeitigen Unsicherheit. Am deutlichsten sinken Castles Schätzungen bei Air France-KLM und Wizz Air./ag/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2026 / 15:24 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 27.03.2026 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
3,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Sell
|Kurs*:
4,11 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Sell
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,49 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|08:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|08:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|20.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|27.02.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|10.12.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|19.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|07.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Sell
|UBS AG
|02.03.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|14.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|07.01.26
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|24.11.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital
|12.09.25
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal Weight
|Barclays Capital