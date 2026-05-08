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Barclays Capital

Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

11:46 Uhr
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,85 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,39%
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LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 6,60 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im ersten Quartal eine starke operative Entwicklung verzeichnet, schrieb Paola Sabbione am Freitagabend. Die Äußerungen des Managements während der Telefonkonferenz signalisierten einen positiven Ausblick. Sie erhöhte ihre Gewinnprognosen (bereinigtes EPS) für die Jahre 2026?2028 um durchschnittlich 2 Prozent./rob/edh/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2026 / 22:31 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2026 / 22:36 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Cineberg / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
6,90 €
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
5,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
17,89%
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
5,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,97%
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,94 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

12:36 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
12:31 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
11:46 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
08:41 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
08.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
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