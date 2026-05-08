Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 101,07 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat das Kursziel für Intesa Sanpaolo nach Quartalszahlen von 6,60 auf 6,90 Euro angehoben und die Einstufung auf "Overweight" belassen. Die italienische Großbank habe im ersten Quartal eine starke operative Entwicklung verzeichnet, schrieb Paola Sabbione am Freitagabend. Die Äußerungen des Managements während der Telefonkonferenz signalisierten einen positiven Ausblick. Sie erhöhte ihre Gewinnprognosen (bereinigtes EPS) für die Jahre 2026?2028 um durchschnittlich 2 Prozent./rob/edh/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.05.2026 / 22:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.05.2026 / 22:36 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
6,90 €
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
5,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
17,89%
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
5,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
17,97%
|
Analyst Name:
Paola Sabbione
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,94 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|12:36
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:31
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11:46
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|08:41
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|08.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)