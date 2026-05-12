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Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie

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5,76 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,81 %
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5,73 EUR -0,03 EUR -0,47 %
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Marktkap. 101,86 Mrd. EUR

KGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN wurde kopiert
NEU
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WKN 850605

ISIN wurde kopiert
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ISIN IT0000072618

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Symbol IITSF

Deutsche Bank AG

Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

11.05.26
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
5,76 EUR -0,05 EUR -0,81%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 6,8 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Gut, aber nicht spektakulär seien die Quartalsergebnisse der Bank ausgefallen, wie Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar schrieb./rob/ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 08:05 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Quka / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy

Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
6,80 €
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
5,85 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
16,20%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
5,76 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,10%
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
6,95 €

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.

11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy Deutsche Bank AG
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Buy UBS AG
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight Barclays Capital
11.05.26 Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform RBC Capital Markets
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