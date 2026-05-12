Intesa Sanpaolo Aktie
Marktkap. 101,86 Mrd. EURKGV 11,17 Div. Rendite 6,35%
WKN 850605
ISIN IT0000072618
Symbol IITSF
Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für Intesa Sanpaolo mit einem Kursziel von 6,8 Euro auf "Buy" belassen. Gut, aber nicht spektakulär seien die Quartalsergebnisse der Bank ausgefallen, wie Giovanni Razzoli in seinem am Montag vorliegenden Kommentar schrieb./rob/ag/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.05.2026 / 08:05 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
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Zusammenfassung: Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Unternehmen:
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
6,80 €
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
5,85 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
16,20%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,76 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
18,10%
|
Analyst Name:
Giovanni Razzoli
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,95 €
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
|UBS AG
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.26
|Intesa Sanpaolo Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11.08.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|16.04.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Reduce
|Oddo BHF
|26.03.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Sell
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|05.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo verkaufen
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.02.20
|Intesa Sanpaolo Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|04.12.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|25.09.25
|Intesa Sanpaolo Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.05.24
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|17.11.23
|Intesa Sanpaolo Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)