International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
Aktie in diesem Artikel
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 260 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe die Konsensschätzungen übertroffen und im abgelaufenen Quartal auch Geld gemacht, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg am Freitag nach dem Bericht. Die Netzwerkstruktur sei hilfreich. Dass es keine explizite Gewinn- und Umsatzprognose gegeben hat, interpretiert er als Zustimmung zu den aktuellen Markterwartungen./ck/ag
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 07:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 07:01 / GMT
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Barclays Capital
|Kursziel:
2,60 £
|Rating jetzt:
Overweight
|Kurs*:
2,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,83 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|13:51
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|10:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
