International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,13 EUR +0,02 EUR +0,71 %
STU
1,83 GBP ±0,00 GBP -0,14 %
CHX
Marktkap. 10,52 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Barclays Capital

International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

13:51 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank Barclays hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen mit einem Kursziel von 260 Pence auf "Overweight" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe die Konsensschätzungen übertroffen und im abgelaufenen Quartal auch Geld gemacht, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg am Freitag nach dem Bericht. Die Netzwerkstruktur sei hilfreich. Dass es keine explizite Gewinn- und Umsatzprognose gegeben hat, interpretiert er als Zustimmung zu den aktuellen Markterwartungen./ck/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 07:01 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 07:01 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Overweight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Barclays Capital		 Kursziel:
2,60 £
Rating jetzt:
Overweight		 Kurs*:
2,13 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,83 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

